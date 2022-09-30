D2Fit Nutrition Helps Women Maximize Their Fitness Results

The Supplement Brand Is Designed to Help Busy Women Who Want to Look and Feel Their Best

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's hard for women to find the time to exercise on a regular basis. From working to parenting, chores to socializing, modern women have a lot filling up their schedules. It's a reality that Dance2Fit founder Jessica Bass James is intimately familiar with.

"I started Dance2Fit as a 24-year-old mom who couldn't find the time for boring, overly-structured fitness programs in my hectic, ever-changing schedule," says James. "Most programs were either extremely repetitive pre-recordings or highly structured live events. In either case, when you're juggling family commitments, school schedules, and all of the other things that come with young parenting life, it's difficult to consistently find the time to exercise."

In response, the ambitious young mom became a certified fitness instructor and then developed her own solution: Dance2Fit. The fitness program combines James's love for music and dance, turning them into a high-intensity workout. "The goal has always been to inspire and motivate others to make positive changes in their lives," explains James. "That's why we've poured so much into Dance2Fit — and why we've created D2Fit Nutrition, too."

D2Fit Nutrition is the nutrition-focused sister brand of the Dance2Fit program. It includes three primary supplements, all of which are tailored to the busy-modern-women lifestyle of so many of James' followers. The three supplements include a time-release whey protein powder and multi-collagen preworkout to boost energy levels, help with muscle mass and tone, and increase the overall effectiveness of each workout. In addition, D2Fit's Women's 4-in-1 Kickstart formula helps burn fat and helps with appetite control.

"Life demands a lot these days," says James. "If you want the time and energy to exercise, you need to find the tools that can cater to your particular lifestyle. For many like myself, the solution is a flexible fitness platform and a set of targeted supplements, all of which are designed to help women like me stay in shape and look and feel their absolute best every day, no matter what life may throw their way.

