D2Fit Nutrition is Helping Women Prep for the Summer Fun in the Sun

The Warmer Weather Brings More Activity. D2Fit Nutrition Is Helping Women Look and Feel Their Best This Season.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is a season defined by outdoor activities. Long sunny days and peak hot weather draw everyone outside to play, exercise, and even work whenever possible. The extended outdoor hours of the summer lead to a seasonal emphasis on fitness in the lead-up to each summer season, as well. As months of amped-up activity and wearing t-shirts, shorts, and swimwear approach, many try to put a little extra effort into their ongoing fitness activities.

Despite this warm-weather desire, D2Fit founder Jessica Bass James knows it can be hard for busy mothers and working women to find the time and put in the effort to get ready for the summer season. Professional and familial demands can leave them feeling exhausted at the end of each day, making lengthy workout sessions and trips to the gym impossible. Even worse, the responsibility of caring for the needs of others can make it challenging to properly fuel the body with the nutrients it needs to stay healthy and in shape.

"I understand the challenge of getting into shape as a working mother," explains James, "I started my fitness brands as a busy mother of three. I didn't have time for the gym and couldn't inspire myself to dive into a dull or repetitive workout routine at the end of a busy day."

In response to this challenge, James created her sister brands Dance2Fit and D2Fit Nutrition. The former offers real-time, live-streaming sessions that busy women can attend right from their living rooms. The sessions themselves are designed by James, who channels her knowledge as a certified fitness instructor through a unique exercise format born from her love of hip hop music and dance.

The latter consists of three targeted supplements that help get the most out of each workout. D2Fit Nutrition's Pre-Workout is a multi-collagen formula designed to support healthy skin and support increase energy, focus, and endurance. Its 4in1 Kick Start helps boosts energy throughout the day. Its Protein Blend is a time-release form of protein that helps with recovery and muscle growth and to strengthen bones, joints, hair, skin, and nails.

Between this specialized nutritional support and a consistent, invigorating form of exercise, James's fitness solutions are helping to enable women to achieve their fitness goals and then stay in shape …just in time for the summer fun ahead.

About D2Fit Nutrition

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

