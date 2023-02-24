D2Fit Nutrition is Optimizing Workouts (Without Going to the Gym)

The Three-Part Range of Sports Supplements Are Designed to Help Women Get the Most Out of Every Session

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life is different in the post-pandemic world. Remote work is popular. Grocery stores and restaurants regularly deliver food. Telehealth is suddenly in vogue. Everywhere in every industry, things are changing. But some companies, like the sister brands Dance2Fit and D2Fit Nutrition, already recognized the value of a remote-enabled lifestyle long before a pandemic made it a necessity.

"When I founded my Dance Fitness with Jessica brand, I wasn't trying to work around quarantines or social distancing," explains fitness instructor and entrepreneur Jessica Bass James, "I was a busy mother of three looking for a way to improve my workouts and fit them into a hectic schedule."

The solution for James was to launch her own fitness classes, which anyone could access via live stream. "Why go to the gym when you can get the same quality of workout from home?" James exclaims. The attempt to provide a high-quality fitness solution without needing to pack up and invest significant time traveling to and from a gym immediately gained traction. James's signature Dance2Fit fusion of high-intensity workouts and hip-hop dance routines soon emerged, as well, with the motivational blend turned every session into an engaging workout routine that quickly grew her following into the hundreds of thousands.

The last piece of the puzzle was nutrition. "Staying healthy requires balance," says the fitness icon, "You need to regularly exercise, get plenty of quality rest, and consistently give your body the right fuel. That last part is why we developed D2Fit Nutrition."

D2Fit Nutrition consists of three products:

D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout : A pre-workout formula that uses collagen and biotin as well as a signature blend to support increased energy, focus, and endurance.

: A pre-workout formula that uses collagen and biotin as well as a signature blend to support increased energy, focus, and endurance. D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein : A protein powder designed with a time-release formula to feed and tone muscles throughout an exercise routine.

: A protein powder designed with a time-release formula to feed and tone muscles throughout an exercise routine. D2Fit Women's 4-in-1 Kickstart : A metabolic support supplement that uses a fat-burning, thermogenic formula to help boost energy and support a healthy metabolism and appetite.

Each of these provides key support for women before, during, and after a workout as well as throughout the day. "If you want to look and feel your best," says James, "you have to give your body everything it needs. You can't skip the nutritional side of things. It's only when you put it all together that you can unlock your full fitness potential."

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

