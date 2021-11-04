D2Fit Nutrition Jumpstarts a Healthy Lifestyle

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D2Fit Nutrition is a growing brand in the fitness space. The supplement label was developed to work in concert with the fitness lifestyle prescribed by the popular program Dance2Fit.

Dance2Fit is a fitness movement started by Jessica Bass James. The program started when the founder, who was 24 years old at the time, discovered that she couldn't find a routine that fit into her busy lifestyle as a parent to three wonderful children.

The entrepreneur decided to create the solution she craved, and Dance2Fit was born. The fitness program quickly caught fire, and before long hundreds of thousands of fans were tuning in to James' live stream or attending local classes led by certified Dance2Fit instructors.

Most of the Dance2Fit crowd consists of, in the words of the brand, "women who want to look and feel their best." While effective on its own, Dance2Fit also highlighted a unique area of concern in connection to the workout needs of James' loyal fanbase: fitness nutrition.

True to form, James has addressed this need as well by creating D2Fit Nutrition, a line of fitness supplements specifically tailored to her unique crowd of busy, female, schedule-strapped parents. At the moment, the D2Fit line sports three highly-tailored supplements.

D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout, as the name implies, is a preworkout formula ideally suited for women looking to up their workout game. It consists of collagen and biotin. Both of these are known to help with things like endurance and focus. They also add a boost of energy that is perfect for a frazzled mom with just enough time in her schedule to work up a serious sweat.

D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein is another workout-enhancing necessity. It is designed with a time-release formula that feeds and helps build muscle after a workout.

D2Fit Women's 4-in-1 Kickstart is a thermogenic supplement with a fat-burning formula. Taken daily, this kickstarter provides a science-based blend of ingredients that supports a healthy metabolism, supports appetite control, and increases energy.

D2Fit Nutrition's trio of supplements is ideal for the Dance2Fit crowd. But the label's products aren't specific to James' loyal fan base. They can support any woman in search of a way to get the most out of every minute of her precious workout time.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

