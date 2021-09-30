D2Fit Nutrition Offers a Holistic Fitness Experience

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D2Fit Nutrition offers a trio of sports nutrition supplements that perfectly complement the fitness program offered by its sister company Dance2Fit. Together, the two brands create an adaptable, holistic fitness experience that ensures anyone can tap into a healthy routine, no matter where they are.

Jessica Bass James launched her wildly popular fitness program, Dance2Fit, when she was just 24 years old. The Knoxville, Tennessee mom of three was fed up with dull workout routines that didn't fit into her parenting lifestyle.

Not one to be deterred, Jessica Bass James developed her own fitness routine that incorporated hip-hop music into what the company's website describes as "an aggressive but rewarding full body workout." The program is offered both online through live stream and pre-recorded sessions as well as via in-person classes taught by brand-certified instructors across the U.S.

On its own, Dance2Fit is a fitness culture revolution. It allowed isolated audiences, such as mothers and home-bound individuals, to access an effective, inclusive fitness program.

And yet, Jessica Bass James didn't stop there. At what many would consider the pinnacle of fitness guru success, the avid entrepreneur went above and beyond for her members by creating an additional trio of supplements that are specifically designed to cater to the needs of her workout crowd. These include:

A protein powder called D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein that is equipped with a time-release formula and designed to both feed and tone muscles during an exercise routine.

that is equipped with a time-release formula and designed to both feed and tone muscles during an exercise routine. A preworkout formula called D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout that uses both biotin and collagen to increase endurance, focus, and energy during workouts.

that uses both biotin and collagen to increase endurance, focus, and energy during workouts. James' D2Fit Women's 4 -in-1 Kickstart, a thermogenic, fat-burning formula that boosts energy and helps support a healthy metabolism and appetite.

This trifecta of products is designed to provide key nutritional support for those living the Dance2Fit lifestyle. Of course, they can also be used outside of the program's parameters. But the real magic comes from the fact that D2Fit Nutrition isn't just a generic sports nutrition label.

The brand is a single part of a synergistic whole. Between the supplements, the program, and the atmosphere created by Bass James and her crew, it's no wonder the D2Fit and Dance2Fit brands have become household names over the past few years.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition was created by industry fitness leader Jessica Bass James. The brand creates supplements that are tailored to the demands of women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Leigh Kubiak

(954) 437-6442

[email protected]

SOURCE D2Fit Nutrition