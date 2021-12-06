D2fit Nutrition Sets The Stage For A Dynamic Workout

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Working out can be fun, effective, and great for one's health. However, it can also be time-consuming. It's a fact that Jessica Bass James, the founder of the hit fitness program Dance2Fit, is well aware of.

When James created her fitness program, it was as a 24-year-old mother of three who had little-to-no time in the day. The first goal with her new workout regimen was to create something that was exciting and able to hold the attention of herself (and eventually others) during the brief windows of time that she had to exercise.

James met this initial requirement by becoming a certified fitness instructor. From there, she created her own fitness program which features a unique fusion of intense workouts and high-energy music and dance.

This was offered via live classes as well as live streams, allowing busy parents and homemakers the option to work out right in their own living room.

The online convenience of the Dance2Fit formula went a long way in addressing another important factor: time. James knew that finding the time to work out was an ever-present struggle for busy parents like herself.

That's why, along with offering in-home workout classes via a live stream, James created her line of workout supplements. The three products included consist of her Multi Collagen Preworkout, Women's Time Release Whey Protein, and Women's 4-in-1 Kickstart.

Nestled under Dance2Fit's sister label, D2Fit Nutrition, the trio was designed to help busy women get the absolute most out of each and every workout. From enhanced endurance and focus to optimal fat-burning to feeding post-workout muscle, James' tailored her three supplements to set the stage for a dynamic workout each and every time her members tuned in for a session.

To this day, James' fitness program and accompanying supplement label are without equal. No other fitness solution is so expertly tailored to the one-of-a-kind needs of homemakers and parents across the nation. Nor does any option create such effective results as James' synergistic combination of dance, exercise, and nutrition.

About D2Fit Nutrition:

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

