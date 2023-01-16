D2Fit Nutrition Supercharges Fitness New Year's Resolutions

The Fitness Supplement Label Sports Three Products Designed to Maximize Workout Effectiveness and Weight Loss

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As each year wraps up, resolutions become about as common as Christmas trees. CBS News reported that, despite a steep drop off this year, 29% of Americans still plan on making resolutions in 2022. The news site adds that 26% of those asked chose "losing weight/improving health" as their primary resolution. Statista provides more granular numbers, detailing that 23% of individuals plan on "living healthier," 20% are opting for "losing weight," and 7% are simply pursuing "exercising."

These are all admirable goals, no matter how they're represented — at least, they are until one considers that 91% of people don't achieve their New Year's resolutions. Often this comes from setting vague objectives and not getting the right tools to turn resolutions into reality. This is where D2Fit Nutrition can help, especially when it comes to fitness-focused goals.

"It's hard to stay on track with fitness goals at any time of the year," says D2Fit Nutrition founder Jessica Bass James, "You can't magically decide that you'll get better at living a healthy lifestyle and expect to see a change. You need to put the right tools in place first. That's why I created D2Fit Nutrition, to help women stop chasing and actually achieve the goal of looking and feeling their best, no matter what their circumstances."

D2Fit Nutrition is a fitness supplement label with three key products:

D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout helps maintain endurance, focus, and energy during a workout.

helps maintain endurance, focus, and energy during a workout. D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein feeds muscle and helps with both mass and toning.

feeds muscle and helps with both mass and toning. D2Fit Women's 4in1 Kickstart is a thermogenic supplement that helps control appetite, burn fat, and support an overall healthy metabolism.

The trio of supplements is tailored toward helping women like James get the most out of their fitness efforts. "I launched my fitness program, Dance2Fit, as a busy mother of three," says James, "I know what it's like to struggle to adapt stiff, boring workout routines to a parenting or work-from-home lifestyle. Everything about my products and program is tailored to help women tap into inspiring and sustainable fitness routines, whether they're tuning into live streams from home or attending a local class. All that's needed is a little consistent time to invest in a fitness routine and some targeted nutritional support, and anyone can turn their New Year's Resolutions into reality this year."

About D2Fit Nutrition:

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

