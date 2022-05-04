D2Fit Nutrition Supercharges Spring Exercise

The Warmer Weather Is Here, and Dance2Fit's Sports Nutrition Brand Is Helping Women Shake Off the Winter Blues

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D2Fit creator Jessica James Bass knows that winter is a time of the year known for its fitness struggles. The challenge to stay in shape is amped up as the cold sets in. Winter weather makes it harder to get to the gym. Shorter days make getting up early a chore. The fear of picking up a cold and the need to wear a mask at a public fitness center are anything but appealing.

The challenges of winter fitness aren't easy — which makes the arrival of warm spring weather that much more exciting. It's a time of year that gets Dance2Fit founder Jessica Bass James excited. "As spring 2022 rolls out, things are looking up," the fitness guru said, "We always work hard to keep our members active and energetic throughout the winter, but when the spring starts, the weather becomes a positive factor in the ongoing battle for health and exercise again."

Jessica Bass James operates Dance2Fit, a fitness program that has exploded in popularity in the last few years. The Dance2Fit model includes online pre-recorded fitness videos as well as live sessions that members can tune into right from their living rooms. The brand also hosts live in-person classes run by program-trained instructors, and James, herself, is currently on tour leading classes around the country.

James has also created D2Fit Nutrition. The sports nutrition label includes dietary supplements that are specifically targeted to help women look and feel their best. The three main staples of the product line include:

Together, these supplements help women stay active, energized, and healthy. They work well with any fitness regimen but are particularly suited to go alongside James' Dance2Fit lifestyle. Couple these two exercise tools with the warmer weather and longer days, and both James and her fanbase are feeling energized and excited about getting moving and staying fit in the months ahead.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

