D2Fit Nutrition Taps Into the Power of Collagen and Biotin for Better Workout Results

The Brand's Multi-Collagen Preworkout Formula Packs a Tasty Punch

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness is a complex word. It's often associated with exercise — and rightly so. The ability to work out, burn calories, and build muscle are all part of a good fitness routine. But a quality regimen needs to go further than caloric output. It also needs to incorporate the right foods and supplements into the mix.

That's why Dance2Fit founder Jessica Bass James launched her spin-off brand, D2Fit Nutrition.

The industry fitness leader spent the last few years amassing an international audience for her Dance2Fit program. Many of her followers regularly tune in for live online sessions led by James herself. Others attend local chapters of the fitness brand run by certified Dance2Fit instructors. "We were working on the remote fitness option far before the pandemic was a factor," James explains, "Our hybrid approach to exercise and fitness allows anyone to participate, whether it's in person or from the comfort of their living room." The health and fitness guru goes on to explain what drove her decision to start D2Fit Nutrition, "I knew there had to be more than just a good exercise routine to help these amazing women stay fit over the long haul. They needed the fuel to keep the fire going."

The Dance2Fit crowd is primarily made up of, in the words of James, want to "women who want to look and feel their best." This larger calling to foster genuine, long-term health is why James created D2Fit Nutrition. The range includes a whey protein option, a 4-in-1 daily kickstart, and a multi-collagen preworkout formula.

The last item comes from James' own unique "special blend"of collagen and biotin . The latter is a B complex vitamin that helps the body source energy from the food it consumes. Collagen is also associated with key fitness goals, such as muscle mass, addressing joint pain, and even weight loss.

Both biotin and collagen have also been connected to healthy hair, skin, and nails. This dual impact on exercise and appearance makes the D2Fit Multi Collagen Preworkout an ideal way to boost energy, focus, and endurance in the short term while also enhancing long term skin, hair, nail, and joint health. To top it off, the formula comes in a delectable sour gummy flavor that makes it as easy to consume as it is effective to use.

James' goal throughout her company's rise to notoriety has been to help improve the lives of women around the world. She is excited to continue to do so on a daily basis, whether that's through a lively online exercise session, an effective fitness supplement, or a combination of the two.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

