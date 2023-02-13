D2Fit Nutrition's Jessica Bass James Dishes on the Importance of Fueling Your Body

"Fitness Starts and Ends With What You Put In Your Body"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the New Year begins, millions of individuals have resolved to don their sportswear, create new fitness routines, and head to the gym or local rec center on a regular basis. Fitness is a worthy cause and one that doesn't change regardless of a person's age, their location, or the time of year. But Dance2Fit founder and fitness icon Jessica Bass James is well aware that getting in shape is just part of the journey to a sustainable, holistically healthy lifestyle.

"It's admirable to take the time to work out," says James, "That's why my Dance2Fit program exists. I was a busy mother of three, and I couldn't find the time or program to suit my hectic lifestyle." In response, James became a certified trainer and came up with her own unique take on fitness — one that millions of other women have embraced as well, both through in-person classes and live online sessions.

"We joined together, physically and digitally, and carved out the time to exercise in the name of our own health," James continues, "But that's just the first step. You also need to fuel your body so that it can take you on your fitness journey. Fitness starts and ends with what you put in your body."

With this in mind, James came up with her spin-off brand, D2Fit Nutrition. The goal was to create fitness supplements that complimented a healthy diet and helped the women in her program pursue their collective goal of looking and feeling their best. D2Fit Nutrition consists of a trio of supplements, including a multi-collagen preworkout to prepare for a session, a whey protein formula to feed and tone muscle during workouts, and a 4-in-1 kickstart that provides fat-burning, metabolic support throughout the day.

"When used alongside a healthy diet, the D2Fit products can help you take your workout to the next level," James declares, "They're designed to fuel your body so that you can stay committed to a healthy, fit lifestyle, no matter how busy or perpetually exhausted you might be."

