D2Fit Nutrition's Jessica Bass James Is Officially on Tour

The Fitness Icon Is Leading Classes in Person in Over 50 Cities Across the U.S. Throughout the First Half of 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dance2Fit founder Jessica Bass James is officially on tour for the first time in two years. She will be personally leading Fitness Master Classes at each stop across the United States.

Jessica Bass James' fitness program, Dance2Fit, has had a meteoric rise in the past few years. The Knoxville mother of three launched her program at 24 years old as an attempt to create a fitness option that could fit into her hectic schedule …and keep her attention.

Most pre-recorded, home-based videos were repetitive and dull. James opted for a new approach by developing a fitness program that used different kinds of hip-hop music to create what the brand's website refers to as "an aggressive but rewarding full body workout."

James' first fitness class started with three people, but before long it had exploded into a fan base of nearly a million people. This led to the development of live streaming fitness sessions, eBooks, DVDs, and branded apparel.

It also inspired James to create her popular sports fitness label D2Fit Nutrition. This includes three main staples, its D2Fit 4-in-1 Kick Start , D2FIT Women's Time Release Whey Protein , and D2Fit Multi-Collagen Pre-Workout .

The one other element that James has loved to add into the mix over the years is live, in-person sessions with her followers. After two years of ongoing pandemic restrictions, the fitness entrepreneur is officially back on the road on a tour that will ultimately take her to over 50 cities across the country over the course of the first half of the 2022 calendar year.

"It's been two years since I have been on tour," James said, "I'm honored to be traveling the U.S. again to put on Master Classes. If you love taking my class on Live Stream or dancing with me on YouTube I promise you'll love dancing with me in person! I would be honored to meet y'all! I promise you will get an incredible workout!"

Dance2Fit has established a reputation for offering a high-intensity workout that is both fun and energetic. While this is true in any format, the ability to engage in the activity with the creator of the program is a rare opportunity that fitness fans across the nation won't want to miss. You can find James' remaining tour dates on the tour page of her website .

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

