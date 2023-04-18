D2Fit Nutrition's Multi Collagen Preworkout Is Helping Women Overcome Fitness Fatigue

The Product's Targeted Formula Is the Ideal Way for Women to Supercharge Every Workout Session for Maximum Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It can be difficult for a busy person to rally for a workout. Professionals and parents alike can struggle to maintain the stamina to invest in their own fitness journey when they spend the bulk of their time pouring into those around them. Tools like a good pre-workout can help — but even then, there are a thousand options, each with its own ingredients, formulas, benefits, and features.

D2Fit Nutrition has developed its Multi Collagen Preworkout to stand out in a crowded marketplace. The unique formula is designed to support busy individuals — especially women — who are struggling to find enough energy to adequately pursue fitness and health.

"Our goal as a company, and my personal goal, as well, has always been to help women look and feel their best," says Jessica Bass James. The fitness icon has had a meteoric rise ever since she became a certified fitness instructor and developed her own fitness program, Dance2Fit .

"Dance2Fit is designed for women who aren't able to go to the gym every day or who lack the motivation to get moving after a long, exhausting day at the office or taking care of the kids," says James, "The workouts are an energetic combination of hip-hop music and full body workouts. They're an engaging way to get moving. But even with a good program in place, I found something else was needed at times." James elaborates that sometimes it wasn't just an individual's mindset but physical fatigue that was holding them back. "That's why I created D2Fit Nutrition, to help women fuel their bodies before, during, and after a workout."

One of D2Fit Nutrition's most popular products is its Multi Collagen Preworkout. The formula comes in both fruit punch and sour gummy flavors and combines key ingredients, such as caffeine, L-Carnitine, N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine, and biotin. It also features a unique blend of collagens, including:

Hydrolyzed bovine collagen peptides

Hydrolyzed bovine bone broth protein

Hydrolyzed marine collagen peptides

Chicken bone broth collagen concentrate,

Eggshell membrane collagen

Together, this special blend provides a potent pre-workout punch that boosts energy, focus, and endurance while also being good for the hair, skin, nails, and joints. It's an ideal way for women to get the most out of each and every workout that they can fit in as they navigate fulfilling yet busy lives on a daily basis.

About D2Fit Nutrition:

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

