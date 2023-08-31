D2Fit Nutrition's Pre-Workouts Come in a Trio of Delectable Flavors

From Classics Like Sour Gummy and Fruit Punch to Newcomer Strawberry Peach, the Brand's Diverse Selection Is Perfect for Any Palate

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D2Fit Nutrition is a sports nutrition label focused on one thing above all else: helping women look and feel their best. That includes fueling properly before a workout. The brand's multi-collagen pre-workout formula is designed to support a boost of energy, increased focus, and greater endurance. The formula also comes in three exciting flavors: Sour Gummy, Fruit Punch, and the more recent addition of Strawberry Peach.

The trio of pre-workout flavors are a signature element of the D2Fit Nutrition experience. The entire brand was created as a spin-off and support element of workout icon Jessica Bass James' burgeoning fitness platform Dance2Fit.

"When I created Dance2Fit, I was looking for a way to stay interested and accountable with my workouts," James explains, "As a mother of three, I found that most programs didn't accommodate my busy lifestyle. I needed the tools and community to help me stay inspired and on track — and it turns out that there were hundreds of thousands of other women just like me out there."

As Dance2Fit grew, its owner realized that her members needed more than just exercise. They needed nutritional support. In response, she developed D2Fit Nutrition, a line of sports and lifestyle supplements that specifically target the needs of women looking to get in shape, stay healthy, and of course, look and feel their best.

The D2Fit range features a variety of health and wellness tools , from its amped-up superfood Recovery Greens blend to its unique Women's Time Release Protein Blend formula. James' Multi Collagen Pre-Workout formula is a critical piece of the puzzle, too.

"The multi-collagen formula includes a blend of bovine, marine, chicken, and eggshell collagens," James explains, adding, "We also knew that it needed to taste good if it was going to be a positive part of the workout experience. So we came up with three different flavors so everyone can choose the one that lines up with their personal preferences."

This desire for a potent, accessible pre-workout blend led to the trio of popular pre-workout formula flavors currently available:

From a carefully selected quartet of collagen ingredients to multiple flavor profiles, D2Fit Nutrition is a supplement designed to create an enjoyable experience while simultaneously keeping women fueled and ready to put their best into every workout.

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best.

