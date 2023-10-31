D2Fit Nutrition's Recovery Greens Pack a Tropical Punch

The Powerful Fitness Tool Is a Must-Have for Any Woman Looking to Maximize Her Workouts

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There are fitness supplements that serve specific needs, and then there are supplements that support overall health, wellness, and quality of life. D2Fit Nutrition addresses both of these areas. Some of the range's products, such as its line of whey protein powders or its pre-workout formula, provide targeted support before, during, and after a workout. Others aim to support daily life around the clock, including the brand's new Recovery Greens powder.

"Recovery Greens was designed to help support a woman's health on multiple levels," explains Jessica Bass James. "This starts with muscle repair and recovery after a workout, but the blend also supports overall health whether a person is working out or not."

The product comes in a delicious Tropical Punch flavor and includes a unique blend of greens that features organic powdered ingredients such as:

  • Alfalfa leaf
  • Barley grass
  • Broccoli
  • Moringa leaf
  • Spinach leaf
  • Spirulina
  • Wheatgrass
  • Beetroot
  • Tomato
  • Dulce

Each of these ingredients contributes to the overall effect of the product. For example, along with being packed with nutrients, Moringa leaf is rich in antioxidants and has been linked to reducing inflammation and lowering cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Alfalfa is also an excellent source of nutrients and may have a potentially positive impact on inflammation, cholesterol, diabetes, urinary tract disorders, breast milk production, and reproductive health concerns. Even broccoli, a common staple in most pantries, is similarly overflowing with nutritional benefits and has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and even anti-cancer benefits.

Each ingredient in D2Fit's Recovery Greens formula brings its own benefits to the table. Its unique combination of ingredients provides a critical source of essential nutrients that the body can utilize both during exercise and throughout everyday life. It's important to give the body the fuel required to thrive during exercise. It's also wise to eat a healthy, balanced diet. Recovery Greens is helping women do both.

About D2Fit Nutrition
D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. As a reminder, you should always consult a physician before using any dietary supplement — especially if you are under 18, pregnant, nursing, or have a known medical condition. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com.

