D2Fit's Recovery Greens Support an Active Lifestyle

The Female-Focused Sports Nutrition Brand Has Released a Superfood Powder That Combines Greens and Amino Acids for Targeted Health and Workout Support

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D2Fit Nutrition is the sports nutrition label associated with the popular workout platform Dance2Fit. Both entities are the creations of the certified fitness instructor and workout icon Jessica Bass James, who came up with the pair of popular brands to help women by the hundreds of thousands look and feel their best.

D2Fit Nutrition already consisted of a popular line of specialty supplements, including pre-workout formulas and protein powders. Now the brand has added a new health supplement to its lineup: its Recovery Greens Superfood Powder .

"Looking your best isn't something you can achieve with a single workout or even a consistent workout program on its own," James explains. "You need to cultivate a healthy lifestyle. Along with regular exercise, you need to eat a balanced diet and supplement that diet in the right areas. Recovery Greens are designed to give you that extra dose of superfood nutrients when your diet isn't quite cutting it."

Recovery Greens Superfood Powder is made in the U.S., comes in a tropical punch flavor, and includes 30 doses per container. Each serving size is one scoop (no two-scoop label tricks), each of which contains a mere 20 calories.

The formula itself is primarily divided into two sets of ingredients. The first is an "Organic Greens Blend," which consists of plant-based powders, including:

Alfalfa

Barley grass

Broccoli

Moringa leaf

Spinach

Spirulina

Wheatgrass

Beetroot

Tomato powder

Dulce powder

Along with this smorgasbord of botanicals, the formula includes an "Essential Amino Acids Blend." This delivers a potent dose of amino acid support, including L-Leucine, L-Isoleucine, L-Valine, and more.

The result of this plant and amino acid-based formula is a product that cultivates overall health while also targeting muscle support, repair, and recovery. "Recovery Greens is the perfect blend of exercise support and lifestyle wellness," declares James. "It's designed to keep you feeling fresh and strong, whether you're watching the kids, going to work, or prepping for a Dance2fit session."

About D2Fit Nutrition

D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. As a reminder, you should always consult a physician before using any dietary supplement — especially if you are under 18, pregnant, nursing, or have a known medical condition. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

