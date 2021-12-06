D2Fit's Whey Protein Enhances Workout Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D2Fit Nutrition is a workout supplement brand that is focused on optimizing a woman's workout. The label sports three unique supplements that are tailored to the needs of women — especially busy mothers — who are looking to get the most out of their workouts.

One of the key members of D2Fit's line of supplements is the D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein. The product comes in two classic protein powder flavors: chocolate and vanilla.

Along with catering to the particular taste preferences of each customer, the supplement utilizes four different sources of protein. These are:

Whey concentrate : This is a fast-acting, rapidly-digested form of protein that leads to a quick rise in amino acids to increase muscle mass and strength.

: This is a fast-acting, rapidly-digested form of protein that leads to a quick rise in amino acids to increase muscle mass and strength. Whey isolate : A nearly complete form of protein, whey isolate delivers a powerful source of protein that doesn't come burdened with too many carbs, fast, cholesterol, or lactose.

: A nearly complete form of protein, whey isolate delivers a powerful source of protein that doesn't come burdened with too many carbs, fast, cholesterol, or lactose. Egg Albumin : This is protein is sourced from egg whites and is known as a great way to provide the body with all of the essential amino acids it requires.

: This is protein is sourced from egg whites and is known as a great way to provide the body with all of the essential amino acids it requires. Casein protein: Another milk byproduct, casein protein is absorbed slower than its whey alternative, providing a longer-lasting source of protein.

By including all four proteins, D2Fit's protein powder enhances maximum bioavailability and absorption for an extended period of time. In other words, the product's one-of-a-kind time-release formula is designed to accelerate muscle repair and continue to maximize results long after a workout is complete.

D2Fit Women's Time Release Whey Protein also prioritizes health by avoiding fillers, artificial coloring, and GMO ingredients. It comes replete with 18 different amino acids, is equipped with probiotics and enzymes for digestion support, and contains collagen to help with joint, hair, skin, and nail health.

The product works for any woman trying to maximize their exercise routine. However, brand owner and fitness guru Jessica Bass James specifically designed the formula to help those using her fitness program, Dance2Fit, get the most out of their workouts. When combined with D2Fit's other supplements, it works as a powerfully effective health and wellness tool in the never-ending pursuit of optimal nutrition and fitness.

About D2Fit Nutrition: D2Fit Nutrition is a line of sports nutrition supplements created by Jessica Bass James. The industry fitness leader's popular supplements are designed to help women who want to look and feel their best. Learn more about D2Fit Nutrition at dance2fitwithjessicabass.com .

