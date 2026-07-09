D2L Announces New AI-Enhanced Content Creation and Personalized Learning at Fusion 2026

Latest D2L Lumi features are designed to support content enhancement, learner engagement and more connected learning experiences

PHOENIX, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, announced new AI innovations designed to help organizations create and adapt learning content at scale, give learners more personalized support and help make learning easier to deliver across the learning journey.

As organizations face growing pressure to do more with AI and existing resources, D2L is continuing to invest in human-centered, trusted innovation that helps educators, administrators and learners focus more time on meaningful learning experiences that can deliver tangible outcomes.

D2L Lumi Remix is designed to help organizations work more efficiently by enhancing and adapting existing learning content with AI, without starting from scratch. New AI-enhanced capabilities can help educators, administrators and corporate learning teams modify existing content, apply D2L Creator+ elements, tailor materials for specific audiences and translate content.

D2L also introduced D2L Lumi Learner Mode, designed to help increase engagement and ownership over course content. These updates help learners add notes, highlight key concepts, receive examples, check their knowledge, track progress, explore content in more depth and access AI-powered tutoring alongside their learning materials. Beta availability will begin in September for Lumi Pro users.

"D2L is committed to advancing AI in ways that keep learning deeply human," said Dr. Cristi Ford, Chief Learning Officer at D2L. "These latest D2L Lumi updates are designed to help educators and learning teams adapt the content they already have while giving learners more agency, context and support in the moments they need it most. We are focused on helping our customers use AI in ways that are practical, purposeful and grounded in trusted learning experiences."

Together, the latest D2L Lumi innovations reflect D2L's continued focus on helping customers use AI to create more connected, personalized and trusted learning experiences.

D2L also highlighted additional product updates across D2L Brightspace, designed to help make learning easier to deliver, manage and experience. These include enhancements that help educators manage group work more efficiently, give learners more control during quizzes, make learning paths easier to understand and help achievements follow learners across their learning journeys.

Additional updates to D2L Creator+ and H5P include faster interactive content creation, a refreshed H5P experience and accessibility improvements designed to align with WCAG 2.2 A and AA standards.

Createspace, is set to be offered for limited availability in August, with general availability planned for December 2026.

For more information about the latest product innovations and updates announced at D2L Fusion 2026, explore the full D2L product roadmap.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and businesses.

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SOURCE D2L