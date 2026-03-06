DaBella Celebrates Leadership Milestone With 100 Employees Entering Maxwell Leadership Certification Program

Home improvement company continues long-standing commitment to developing leaders from within

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout 2025, DaBella placed 100 employees into the Maxwell Leadership Certification Program, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to developing leaders — and the people they lead — from within.

The achievement reflects DaBella's continued investment in leadership development across its growing organization. Known for promoting from within, the company has prioritized creating opportunities for employees to expand their leadership capacity and contribute to the growth of others.

Since founding the company in 2011, CEO Donnie McMillan Jr. has modeled leadership development throughout the organization using the teachings of John C. Maxwell, beginning with The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership — principles that continue to influence the company's culture today.

"DaBella's commitment to developing 100 certified leaders is a powerful example of what intentional culture-building looks like in action," said Mark Cole, CEO of Maxwell Leadership. "As John Maxwell teaches, everything rises and falls on leadership — and this level of investment demonstrates a long-term commitment to growth, accountability and developing people from the inside out."

Through its partnership with Maxwell Leadership, DaBella provides employees the opportunity to enter the Maxwell Leadership Certification Program and pursue their individual leadership development journeys. While certification is earned by and belongs to each participant individually, the company remains committed to providing resources, support and opportunity for employees who want to grow as leaders.

"Leadership is not about a title. It's about growing people," said Luke Sorensen, Director of Community Engagement at DaBella. "When you invest in leaders and they invest in others, it creates a ripple effect throughout the entire organization. A rising tide really does raise all ships, and our goal is simple — continue developing our people so they become the best versions of themselves and, in turn, develop the people around them."

DaBella plans to continue placing leaders into the Maxwell Leadership Certification Program as part of its broader leadership development strategy. Company leaders say the initiative supports long-term growth by strengthening communication, accountability and leadership capacity across the organization.

Today, DaBella serves homeowners across 28 states through more than 65 branch locations nationwide, continuing to prioritize leadership development as a key component of its expansion and long-term success.

About DaBella

Headquartered in Texas with more than 65 branch locations nationwide, DaBella is a value-driven home improvement company committed to operational excellence, leadership development and delivering high-quality exterior home improvement solutions. Family-owned and operated since 2011, DaBella partners with American-based manufacturers to serve homeowners across the United States. Guided by its core values — We Lead, We Care, We Grow — the company's mission is simple: to care for families and care for homes.

