DAHON Launches "LUNDEN" Series Tri-Fold Bikes, Redefining Performance with DAHON-V Tech

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-fold bikes have surged in popularity in recent years for their compact and portable design, becoming a popular choice for many casual cyclists. However, limited differentiation and uneven engineering standards across the category have led to wide variations in ride quality and performance. Although certain manufacturers of carbon frames can offer good quality at reasonable cost, many tri-fold designs still involve trade-offs, including inadequate frame stiffness, resulting in reduced performance. These limitations highlight clear opportunities for design innovation.

LUNDEN 16’’ LUNDEN 20’’ debut at CABDA Midwest, USA

DAHON TECH (HKEX Stock Code: 2543.HK) addresses these limitations with the introduction of the LUNDEN series. Designed to close the gap between compact form and full-size riding performance, the LUNDEN series features DAHON-V Tech for the first time in a tri-fold design, achieving a new balance of efficiency, rigidity, and portability. By optimizing frame and fork rigidity, the LUNDEN delivers improved power transfer, confident handling, and a smoother, more responsive ride, whether folded for transport or ridden across urban, mixed-terrain, and light off-road environments.

Product Innovation: Addressing Core Design Challenges

16-Inch LUNDEN: Compact and lightweight, this model is engineered for easy folding, carrying, and short-distance maneuvering. The drivetrain is streamlined for enhanced aesthetics. The frame integrates DELTECH and Super Down Tube, enhancing structural stiffness, optimizing power transfer, and improving overall ride stability and acceleration.

20-Inch LUNDEN: The frame is completely redesigned for extreme rigidity, featuring a direct linkage between the headtube and the bottom bracket, strengthened seatstay for extra stability and speed. Equipped with 2.0 wide tires, it is well-suited to urban riding, uneven pavement, and light gravel conditions. Its size is 12% smaller than conventional 20-inch folding bikes, improving portability without compromising ride feel.

LUNDEN series features an innovative Dynamic Suspension System that allows for quick, on-the-fly damping adjustments based on road conditions, balancing pedaling efficiency with impact absorption. The multi-segment adjustable seatpost allows precise micro-adjustments in height and angle, ensuring optimal ergonomic fit and consistent comfort across a broad range of rider profiles.

Featuring DAHON-V Tech with Proven Performance

The LUNDEN 20" made its debut at the CABDA Midwest, USA event on February 4-5, garnering widespread acclaim from dealers for its exceptional performance tailored for adventurous riders. This model features DAHON-V Tech, including the patented DELTECH and an adjustable handlebar, making the Lunden tri-fold series equipped with the most essential elements for top-tier performance.

Previously featured in international media for its innovation and performance, DAHON-V Tech has established itself as a benchmark in folding bike technology. Building on this foundation, global folding bike leader DAHON today unveils its all-new LUNDEN series of tri-fold bikes, powered by the proprietary DAHON-V Tech.

Industry Perspective: Performance-Led Differentiation Gains Momentum

"DAHON's recent technical advances are prompting renewed attention to frame stiffness, drivetrain efficiency, and real-world ride performance," market analysts noted. As rider expectations continue to evolve, the tri-fold bike segment is gradually shifting away from price-driven competition toward performance and engineering-led differentiation. With DAHON-V Tech at the core of the LUNDEN series, DAHON positions itself at the forefront of this transition, making the segment's next phase one to watch.

Learn more about LUNDEN: https://usa.dahon.com/blogs/news/dahon-cabda-recap

