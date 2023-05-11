Dahua 2022 ESG Report: Foster Sustainability with Digital Intelligence

HANGZHOU, China, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, recently released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, demonstrating Dahua's actions in sustainable development and continuous efforts in building a greener and safer digital world.

Transparent ESG Management

As a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, Dahua is committed to improve its sustainable development capabilities and make continuous efforts in building a greener and safer digital world. Over the years, the company has been focusing on maximizing its economic, environmental, and social contributions and has been actively enhancing its corporate social responsibility through transparent Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) management.

With a comprehensive ESG management structure, Dahua actively adheres to its corporate social responsibility through transparent ESG management. It continuously integrates Dahua's ESG philosophies with business management, comprehensively improving the company's ESG management capabilities and boosting its sustainable development.

Promote Sustainability & Protect Biodiversity

Dahua is committed to bringing outstanding technologies and services to every corner of the world, utilizing digital intelligence to promote sustainability and biodiversity protection. Dahua's intelligent monitoring solutions were applied in helping scientific research of the flora and fauna in Antarctica, protecting the wetland ecosystem in Yangtze River, providing early warning of forest fire, as well as many others.

Build a Green Low-carbon Community

Green Products

Dahua applies clean technology to its eco-friendly and innovative products to reduce energy consumption. For instance: the Integrated Solar Panels with PTZ/Mini PTZ Camera can save up to 350-500 kWh per 10,000 units; the Smart Lighting Solution and Smart Air-conditioning Solution reduce energy consumption by 20% and 30% respectively.

Green Packaging

Dahua's new sustainable packaging is designed with environmentally friendly materials, increasing its reuse rate by 30%. Plastics in the product packaging is reduced by 9%, which also reduced 75 tons of disposable plastics. It decreases the use of packaging materials by 40% and lessen the use of cardboard by around 12.5 tons per 1 million products.

Green Operation

A Green Product Management Platform is used to cover the whole product life cycle. There were over 8,000 RoHS reports updated in 2022 (30,000 in total). The coverage rate of REACH declarations for different material types reached 100%.

Green Manufacturing

Dahua established a dedicated production cleaning team for energy conservation, pollution reduction, and efficiency enhancement. The Dahua Park's upgraded smart electricity system saves up to 1,389,800 kWh per year. Its newly upgraded air-conditioning system saves up to 6,000 tons of water annually. Several photovoltaic power stations were also deployed to generate clean energy and help reduce carbon emissions.

Continuous Development & Compliant Operation

Dahua established 5 major R&D centers globally and 6 domestic regional development centers, continuing high R&D investment in 2022. It lead the compilation of 22 standards and obtained 53 trademarks and 1,405 new patents and software copyrights (4,979 in total). An ethical compliance and management committee was also formed to continuously ensure the company's high-quality development and compliant operation.

Employee Growth

With more than 23,000 employees worldwide, Dahua puts great importance to its employees' well-being and career growth. A brand new kindergarten was established in the new Dahua headquarters to provide daycare to the young children of Dahua employees. In 2022, Dahua spent around CNY 4.947 million for employee trainings (96% coverage), garnering employee learning performance rate of 571,000 person-times (600,000 hours in total).

Collaborative & Win-win Ecosystem

Dahua strives to build strong alliances with its partners, providing more than 5,600 person-times of dealer trainings and more than 80,000 overseas training sessions last year. It achieved 100% signing rate on the "new conflict-free minerals statement" for suppliers and 95.75% coverage of new suppliers screened based on environmental criteria.

Global Public Welfare

Dahua actively supports the sustainable development of human and nature through its tech for good initiatives, providing financial support and digital equipment to educational and social organizations on a global scale, and constantly bringing positive impact to the communities where it operates.

