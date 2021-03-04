Dahua Expands AI Inclusivity with Updated WizSense

The updated WizSense features SMD 3.0 , an upgraded version of SMD Plus. It can effectively filter out irrelevant objects such as animals, leaves, light, etc., providing an improved human/vehicle detection accuracy rate of 99%. It also offers a longer detection distance of 25 meters (2.8mm fixed focal camera). It is currently available on IPC, with plans to expand in the future.

In addition, the Active Deterrence function helps deter intruders in time with built-in mic, siren, and blue & red light. The newly added function One Click Arming/Disarming allows users to activate the camera's siren and warning light at the same time with just a single click via the DMSS mobile app or NVR/XVR UI. Active Deterrence also sends a real-time push notification that shows the trigger type (human or vehicle), enabling users to act accordingly.

Moreover, the Time-sharing Monitoring function of WizSense allows users to preset camera positions based on time tasks. In a retail shop scenario for example, a PTZ camera (e.g., PTZ SD3A series) can actively monitor the store's main area during day time, and automatically switch to the entrance during non-business hours. Additionally, this product line's Two-way Talk allows users to communicate with the detected target through the DMSS app or PC client. Users can also create a ten-second customized voice audio, which can be used as greetings, reminders, warnings, etc.

Furthermore, the updated WizSense also carries out intelligent functions from the previous version, including Perimeter Protection, Face Recognition (up to 95% accuracy and <1s recognition speed), and AI Coding. With the company's ISO/IEC 27701 certification from British Standards Institution (BSI), WizSense complies with the privacy protection requirements of ISO/IEC 27701:2019.

The updated WizSense can be deployed in a wide-range of application scenarios, making it an ideal monitoring solution that offers intelligence, simplicity, and inclusivity to customers. With its mission of "Enabling a safer society and smarter living", Dahua Technology will continue to focus on "Innovation, Quality and Service" to serve its partners and customers around the world.

SOURCE Dahua Technology