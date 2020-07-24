Dahua Technology Launches Retail Epidemic Safety Protection Solution To Enhance Store Operation Safety Under COVID-19

In response to the challenges facing the retail industry, Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, has launched a professional Retail Epidemic Safety Protection Solution to help retailers maintain safe operations and improve business efficiency during the pandemic, as well as providing upgraded plans to increase ROI after business resumption.

Featuring thermal body temperature monitoring and customer flow control, the Dahua Retail Epidemic Safety Protection Solution combines two technological advantages enabled by AI to provide double value for retailers, assisting in slowing the spread of the virus while creating a safe in-store shopping experience for customers.

The Dahua thermal body temperature monitoring camera allows highly accurate body temperature monitoring of ±0.3℃ (with blackbody). With built-in AI algorithm, it can simultaneously monitor a group of people from up to 3-meter distance, enabling fast and non-contact access. When installed at the entrances of supermarkets and shopping malls, it can help retailers with preliminary screening of employees and customers with abnormal body temperature. It notifies users to take corresponding measures before the temperatures change significantly, thereby enabling the appropriate protocol and conducting a second verification by medical professionals if necessary.

For retailers who require limited customer flow during the pandemic, the Dahua AI-empowered people counting camera can automatically and accurately calculate the real-time number of people entering the store, avoiding congestion and helping to mitigate the spread of the pandemic. When the number of shoppers exceeds the set value, the device will alarm and will display on the digital signage at the entrance of the store that the number of people inside is full, reminding customers to wait at the door. No extra employees are needed to count customers manually at the door, which can help retailers reduce labor costs and improve their management efficiency.

