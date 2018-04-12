Dahua Technology Presents "AI Creates Value" at ISC WEST

Dahua President Ke Li opened the keynote speech by expressing gratitude to all guests as well as to Dahua's global network of partners and customers. James Wang, deputy general manager of Dahua overseas business, and Adam Burns, general manager of IoT vision solutions at Intel, were the keynote speakers. Burns spoke to the trends in AI technology, while Wang defined the challenges of big data, the value of cognitive analytics, the increasing business intelligence opportunities, the expanding possibilities for improved business operations and the system architecture components that make all of this possible.

"Innovation has been the persistent force behind Dahua's technology development," said Ke Li. "Dahua will continue to lead the application of AI in the security industry, becoming a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider that enables a safer society and smarter living."

"There have been several noteworthy advancements in AI in intelligence, computing, ecosystem and sensing," said James Wang. "Dahua AI-powered security technologies mitigate the data challenges in physical security solutions like low processing efficiency, isolated data and massive data. Dahua AI security solutions, when applied to applications like retail, traffic management, logistics and warehousing, can boost business intelligence and performance, creating true value for the physical security industry."

"It's been years since Dahua and Intel started their cooperation," said Adam Burns. "The evolution from video to vision makes surveillance more connected, intelligent and autonomous. Intel AI solutions, including Movidius, Intel FPGA and nervana, drive intelligence in the camera, at the edge and in the cloud, enabling various vision-based intelligent analytics and the expansion of vision to all IoT markets."

Wang also introduced the Dahua deepsense series, a suite of products that adopt state-of-the-art AI-deep learning technology, which will be released during 2018 H1. Dahua deepsense series, including network (PTZ) cameras, network video recorders, servers, etc., supports various kinds of security solutions with an array of advanced capabilities including human characteristics analysis, face recognition, ANPR, metadata collection and analysis, people counting, image search, facial flow, traffic incident detection and traffic data statistics. Beyond seeing the world, the power of AI-deep learning allows devices to understand it in a better way, offering higher flexibility and accuracy for end-users and more business opportunities for Dahua customers and partners.

