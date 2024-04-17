Dahua Technology Releases 2023 ESG Report

HANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has unveiled its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, highlighting diverse range of initiatives aimed at addressing pressing environmental and social challenges while enhancing responsible corporate practices.

Tech for good initiatives

Dahua is deeply committed to leveraging innovation and digital intelligence technologies, making a difference in various fields including biodiversity conservation, urban governance, industry digitalization and community operations. The company's smart systems have been deployed to help monitor and protect endangered species (e.g. Hainan gibbons, red-crowned cranes, etc.), enable remote fire inspection for forests and photovoltaic power stations, support next-generation digital education and classroom efficiency worldwide, and more.

Corporate governance and compliance

Dahua boasts a transparent, well-established ESG governance framework, adhering to compliance operations and business ethics.

Prioritizing network security and privacy protection, Dahua complies with relevant laws and regulations in all business activities. With a sound network security management framework, Dahua continuously improves its privacy protection system, actively carries out external audits, and conducts emergency drills and training to ensure robust security for users. The company has obtained ISO 27001 and ISO 27017 certifications for information security and cloud security management, as well as ISO 27701 for privacy protection management.

Green Practices on R&D, products and operation

Embracing a green development strategy, Dahua has established a comprehensive environmental management system certified by ISO14001. The company has contributed to waste reduction and environmental protection by optimizing energy efficiency and resource utilization during manufacturing and operation, recycling 1,663 tons of production materials, legally transferring 100% of hazardous waste, and achieving an overall recovery rate of 80% for WEEE products.

At the forefront of technological innovation, Dahua adopts clean technology and advanced simulation processes for green product research and development to minimize the impact on the environment. Dahua's integrated solar-power monitoring system operates efficiently even during adverse weather conditions, saving 380,000 kWh per year per ten thousand units. For small reservoirs, a low-cost solar power supply solution was introduced to solve the problem of power access in large and complex terrains. Every 10,000 units can save 1,530,000 to 2,550,000 kWh of electricity per year. Notably, its industry-leading recyclable film composite packaging technology has significantly reduced packaging materials by 40% and saved 50% of storage and transportation space.

Moreover, Dahua implemented various initiatives to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions across its facilities. Energy-efficient LED lighting systems and state-of-the-art induction radar were installed for automatic lighting control, saving approximately 13,880 kWh and 62,000 kWh per year respectively. By building a cloud-based green data center, resource utilization was increased by more than 60%, saving 83,000 kWh of electricity. Additionally, Dahua's Fuyang Phase II factory built 60,000 m2 of rooftop photovoltaic panels, generating 5,447,000 kWh of electricity by December 2023.

Social responsibility and public welfare

Aligning with its core value of "employee achievements, customer success", Dahua focuses on creating an inclusive workplace for mutual growth while fostering an ecosystem of shared value for customers and partners. Dahua also incorporates ESG standards into supplier screening and evaluation to promote the sustainable development of its supply chain. With a comprehensive supplier management and supply security system, Dahua has obtained ISO 28000 certification. Furthermore, Dahua actively engages in Dubai's "1 billion meals" initiative, UK's breast cancer fundraising, and many other social welfare events. In 2023, Dahua joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative to support broader societal goals.

Looking ahead, Dahua will continue to enhance its commitment to enabling a smarter society and better living, and contribute to building a safe, green, beautiful and harmonious world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2389520/Dahua_ESG_report.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2074657/Dahua_LOGO_Logo.jpg