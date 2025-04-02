Dahua Technology Releases 2024 ESG Report: Pioneering Sustainable Innovation for a Smarter, Greener Future

HANGZHOU, China, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has officially released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. Marking the first year of its new journey beyond three decades of growth, this report underscores Dahua's steadfast commitment to Technology for Good, Green Transition, Product Responsibility, Community Engagement, and Corporate Governance.

Technology for Good: Empowering Industries and Communities with AIoT

Dahua continues to drive innovation with AIoT, accelerating digital transformation and creating value across industries:

Industrial Intelligence : Enhanced digitalization in photovoltaic plants and petrochemical facilities, boosting operational efficiency and safety through AIoT solutions.

Enhanced digitalization in photovoltaic plants and petrochemical facilities, boosting operational efficiency and safety through AIoT solutions. Biodiversity Conservation: Developed over 1,000 species recognition algorithms, with smart monitoring systems covering 10,000+ kilometers of waterways nationwide to help safeguard fragile ecosystems.

Developed over 1,000 species recognition algorithms, with smart monitoring systems covering 10,000+ kilometers of waterways nationwide to help safeguard fragile ecosystems. Urban Resilience: Addressed urban operation challenges such as highway image glare and municipal infrastructure management using AIoT, enhancing public safety and resource allocation worldwide.

Addressed urban operation challenges such as highway image glare and municipal infrastructure management using AIoT, enhancing public safety and resource allocation worldwide. Social Welfare: Deployed smart public housing platforms and digital education systems to bridge gaps in healthcare, education, and social services.

Green Transition: Advancing Carbon Reduction and Energy Efficiency

Sustainability is embedded in Dahua's operations, with ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions through green innovation, energy conservation, and circular practices:

Eco-friendly Product Development: Conducted product carbon footprint assessments and optimized the packaging of over 30 products, reducing plastic waste by 20 tons annually.

Conducted product carbon footprint assessments and optimized the packaging of over 30 products, reducing plastic waste by 20 tons annually. Energy-Efficient Solutions: Developed solar-powered camera system (annual energy savings of 180,000 kWh per 10,000 units), along with 22KW and 7KW EV charging solutions to support energy conservation.

Developed solar-powered camera system (annual energy savings of 180,000 kWh per 10,000 units), along with 22KW and 7KW EV charging solutions to support energy conservation. Renewable Energy Utilization: Expanded solar power generation, with a 7.25 MW rooftop photovoltaic system producing over 8 million kWh of electricity by the end of 2024.

Expanded solar power generation, with a 7.25 MW rooftop photovoltaic system producing over 8 million kWh of electricity by the end of 2024. Smart Warehousing: Increased the use of AGVs and expanded lights-out warehouse space by 5,000 sqm, improving overall efficiency by 34% while saving approximately 38,500 kWh of energy annually.

Product Responsibility: Strengthening Security, Quality, and Compliance

Dahua upholds the highest standards in product security, quality, and compliance. In 2024, Dahua:

Obtained ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security Management and ISO/IEC 27701 for Privacy Information Management.

Achieved a 98.39% customer satisfaction rate and maintained a zero-product recall record related to safety or quality issues.

Enforced stringent supply chain management practices in accordance with ISO 28000, ensuring responsible sourcing and sustainability compliance among suppliers.

Community Engagement: Enhancing Employee Well-Being and Social Impact

Dahua fosters an inclusive and supportive work environment while actively contributing to social welfare initiatives:

Employee Development : Provided an average of 24.7 training hours per employee annually, with 100% labor union coverage for workforce support.

: Provided an average of 24.7 training hours per employee annually, with 100% labor union coverage for workforce support. Global Social Initiatives : Supported education projects in Indonesia , disaster relief in Kazakhstan , and cultural preservation efforts through digital solutions.

: Supported education projects in , disaster relief in , and cultural preservation efforts through digital solutions. Volunteer Programs: Expanded corporate social responsibility efforts, with Dahua employees contributing over 2,000 service hours to public welfare projects.

Corporate Governance: Upholding Ethical and Sustainable Business Practices

Dahua continues to refine its corporate governance framework, ensuring robust compliance, risk management, and ethical business operations:

Obtained ISO 37301 certification for compliance management, reinforcing its commitment to regulatory adherence.

Achieved 100% anti-corruption training coverage among employees, strengthening ethical business practices company-wide.

Looking Ahead: A Smarter and More Sustainable Future

Dahua remains dedicated to integrating ESG principles into its long-term strategy, leveraging technological innovation to drive environmental responsibility, product security, and social impact. With a firm commitment to sustainable development, the company aims to foster a smarter, greener, and more secure world.

For more information, please visit the official Dahua ESG Report 2024.

