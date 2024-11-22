Daiichi Sankyo Joins LabCentral Community as Platinum Sponsor

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LabCentral, the premier Massachusetts-based network of coworking labs designed to accelerate high-potential biotech startups, and Daiichi Sankyo today announced that Daiichi Sankyo has joined the LabCentral community as a Platinum Sponsor.

"We are delighted to welcome Daiichi Sankyo and their team to the local life sciences community and are honored that they have chosen to partner with LabCentral to meet their strategic mission," said Johannes Fruehauf, MD, PhD, CEO and co-founder LabCentral. "Daiichi Sankyo's leaders and scientists bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the local ecosystem, and we wish them every success in their mission."

"Boston has long been a thriving epicenter of the global biotech industry and a strategic destination for us, and we are glad to continue our ongoing engagement with this community through our LabCentral sponsorship," said Ken Takeshita, MD, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo. "LabCentral's decade of experience supporting biotech entrepreneurs, strong track record, and support for life sciences innovation makes them an ideal partner for us."

Daiichi Sankyo is focused on bringing medical innovation to patients, and recently introduced the Daiichi Sankyo Research Institute of Boston to collaborate with the local innovation ecosystem of academic researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs. They are committed to building deeper partnerships with the Boston community to develop innovative ideas and technologies into new growth drivers that can enhance the company's drug discovery function.

About LabCentral

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral is a launchpad for high potential life-sciences and biotech startups with 243,000 square feet of space across Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., and the Harvard University campus. Founded in 2013, LabCentral offers a full complement of programming and networking to life sciences entrepreneurs in addition to fully permitted laboratory and office space for early-stage and growing life sciences companies. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo is an innovative global healthcare company contributing to the sustainable development of society that discovers, develops and delivers new standards of care to enrich the quality of life around the world. With more than 120 years of experience, Daiichi Sankyo leverages its world-class science and technology to create new modalities and innovative medicines for people with cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases with high unmet medical need. For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com.

SOURCE LabCentral