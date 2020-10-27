Daikin Applied Adds to Line of Industry's Most Compact Air Handlers

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin today added a vertical configuration to its PreciseLine® air handlers, which are designed to improve indoor air quality (IAQ) and comfort, and deliver energy savings — all in the most compact footprint available. Built using a series of small, integrated units, PreciseLine air handlers provide unmatched functionality and adaptability when faced with space and budget restrictions. And the new vertical configuration gives engineers and contractors additional application flexibility, ideal for retrofits and applications such as individual classroom conditioning.

"Limited space shouldn't limit options," said Chris Stocker, senior product manager, Daikin Applied Americas. "PreciseLine was designed to provide the features and performance of large air-handling systems but at a size and price point that give building owners better control, comfort and air quality in each specific space."

Compliant with ASHRAE 62.1-2019 standards for high IAQ, PreciseLine air handlers include many technologies and design elements to minimize pathogens and allergens. The system can be equipped with up to MERV 13 filters, which capture particles as small as .3 to 1 micron, such as legionella and spores. Its double-wall panel construction also keeps conditioned air in the cabinet until it's delivered to the intended space, reducing the potential for contact with contaminants.

Direct-drive fan technology eliminates the possibility of rubber particles from entering the airstream as well, a common occurrence with belt-driven fans. Plus, an easy-to-clean cabinet and stainless-steel drain pan mitigate the risk of mold and mildew growth.

"How air is conditioned and circulated inevitably impacts the health of a building and its occupants, which is more critical than ever," Stocker said. "That's why IAQ enhancements are foundational to the PreciseLine and Daikin technologies as a whole."

Other features of the air handlers include:

R-6.5 insulation foam panels to create a thermal break between conditioned and ambient air, increasing efficiency and delivering ultra-low leakage with an AHRI Class 9 construction rating at up to 5 inches of static pressure.

Direct-drive, variable-speed fans that provide highly efficient airflow by eliminating energy losses associated with belt-driven fans.

Sound attenuation packages that reduce sound levels by 6 to 7 decibels — critical for environments that require reduced noise for tenant and building occupant comfort.

Both vertical and horizontal configurations are currently available, and PreciseLine can be used for cooling only, or both cooling and heating. The system is also capable of delivering high volumes of fresh outside ventilation for mixed-air applications.

Learn more about PreciseLine air handlers

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied Americas, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures technologically advanced commercial HVAC systems for customers around the world. Customers turn to Daikin with confidence that they will experience outstanding performance, reliability and energy efficiency. Daikin Applied equipment, solutions and services are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service, and parts offices. For more information or the name of your local Daikin Applied representative, call 800-432-1342 or visit www.DaikinApplied.com.

About Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. is a Forbes 1000 global company with 2019 revenues of over $24.3 billion and more than 70,000 employees worldwide, making it the largest HVAC manufacturer in the world. Daikin is engaged primarily in the development, manufacture, sales and aftermarket support of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, refrigerants and other chemicals, as well as oil hydraulic products. Daikin was named one of the world's most innovative companies by Forbes magazine. For more information, visit www.daikin.com.

Media Contact:

Aaron Parker

Daikin Applied

612-202-8774

[email protected]

SOURCE Daikin Applied

