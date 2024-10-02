Daikin Applied Announces Magnitude® WME-D: A Magnetic Bearing Oil-Free Centrifugal Chiller

As customers look to reduce carbon emissions, Daikin delivers

energy-efficient and industry-leading performance

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied has introduced the Magnitude® WME-D, a next-generation water-cooled centrifugal chiller featuring a two-stage, oil-free compressor and low-global warming potential (GWP) R-515B refrigerant. With an optimized compressor-refrigerant combination, the WME-D improves performance for up to 40% more energy savings than traditional fixed speed compressors. The combination of a low-GWP refrigerant and enhanced efficiency allows building owners and operators to accelerate their decarbonization efforts while experiencing the best performance in the market compared to similar chillers.

Magnitude WME-D

"We are consistently working to provide sustainable, high-performance solutions," said Jim Macosko, vice president of product and sustainability solutions at Daikin Applied. "With the introduction of the Magnitude WME-D, customers can continue to experience unparalleled reliability and efficiency while reducing the environmental impact of their building and HVAC systems."

The WME-D provides a variety of features to deliver energy-efficient and industry-leading performance:

Flexibility to Serve a Broad Range of Applications

The WME-D chiller offers impressive cooling and heating capabilities, providing 250-450 tons (900-

1,600 kW) of cooling and 3600-5300 MBH (1,000-1,550 kW) of heating. This dual capability eliminates the need for separate heating equipment.

Its ultra-wide operational envelope allows for a range of functionalities, including free-cooling, inverted duty operation, evaporator leaving water temperatures up to 70°F, condenser entering water temperatures as low as 40°F, and operation down to 10% capacity without the need for hot gas bypass. Additionally, while most chillers only allow control of the evaporator leaving water temperature for cooling, the WME-D provides the option to control the condenser leaving water temperature for heating, achieving temperatures up to 126 F.

The chiller's compact footprint delivers high efficiency and space optimization — the best of both worlds — making the chiller ideal for both new construction and retrofit projects. Engineered with a small footprint and high configurability, the WME-D is perfect for schools, healthcare facilities, data centers, and office spaces that have similar conditioning needs.

Improved Energy Efficiency and Longevity

Daikin Applied's two-stage, magnetic bearing compressor technology outperforms traditional centrifugal chillers, reducing carbon emissions through decreased electrical requirements. With oil-free operation and minimized mechanical wear and tear, the WME-D offers increased reliability and longevity.

Low-GWP Refrigerant with Increased Performance

The WME-D chiller is designed with low-GWP refrigerant R-515B, aligning with Daikin's commitment to providing sustainable solutions without compromising performance. The chiller boasts the best performance in the market relative to other chillers using R-515B refrigerant, excelling in both full-load efficiency and integrated part-load efficiency.

To learn more about the Magnitude WME-D and the full range of Daikin Applied solutions, and to find a local sales representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com. Also, follow Daikin Applied on LinkedIn for the latest on commercial HVAC equipment, services and trends.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342.

