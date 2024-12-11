Daikin Applied Supports Building Decarbonization with Newly Redesigned Products Featuring R-32 Refrigerant

News provided by

Daikin Applied

Dec 11, 2024, 10:00 ET

Chillers, packaged rooftop systems and water source heat pumps transition to low-GWP R-32 to boost efficiency and reduce emissions in facilities across the U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied today introduced enhanced versions of the Trailblazer® AGZ-F air-cooled scroll chiller, Maverick® II packaged rooftop system and SmartSource® water source heat pump (WSHP) — all featuring R-32, an ultra-efficient, low-global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant. These products are now part of Daikin's extensive lineup of low-GWP solutions, giving consulting engineers, contractors, and building owners and operators an array of technologies to decarbonize facilities and deliver sustainable comfort.

Plus, the unique properties of R-32 refrigerant help deliver additional advantages such as high full- and part-load efficiencies, reduced unit weight and footprint, and easier serviceability.

"All HVAC manufacturers are transitioning to low-GWP refrigerants per EPA rule, but that doesn't mean all low-GWP refrigerants are the same," said Jim Macosko, vice president of product and sustainability solutions at Daikin Applied. "We decided to reengineer our equipment specifically for R-32 to provide a range of benefits beyond the GWP value of the refrigerant. With the Trailblazer AGZ-F, for example, we were able to drop a bank of V coils and reduce the size of the chiller because of R-32's superior capacity and efficiency. Smaller, lighter, more efficient — these are benefits that provide value across the entire lifecycle of the machine and system."

Daikin has committed to R-32 for applications that previously used R-410A refrigerant. As a single-component refrigerant, R-32 boasts a two-thirds lower GWP compared to R-410A, and is easy to top off, recharge and reclaim in the field. Not only is R-32 a more sustainable choice, but it stands as one of the most efficient, proven and accessible options available. With over 280 million R-32 HVAC units already installed worldwide, this refrigerant has been tested and widely recognized for its exceptional performance.

Trailblazer AGZ-F
Optimized for R-32 refrigerant, the Trailblazer AGZ-F air-cooled scroll chiller delivers reductions in spatial footprint, weight and refrigerant charge, and improvements in integrated part load value compared to previous models. With a 30- to 240-ton range, the Trailblazer serves a variety of applications — from mission-critical buildings and data centers to hospitals and manufacturing facilities.

Maverick II
Maverick II is a 30- to 50-ton commercial packaged rooftop system now available with R-32 refrigerant. Arriving as a fully integrated solution, the Maverick II offers significant design and installation cost savings. It comes with a variety of factory-installed options, such as energy recovery and modulating hot gas reheat, all of which enhance performance across the life of the unit. Maverick II is ideal for one to three-story buildings, including offices, schools, libraries and more.

SmartSource WSHP
With low-GWP R-32, the SmartSource WSHP boosts performance and uses less refrigerant than other WSHPs on the market. The horizontal and vertical 2- to 6-ton configurations now offer a standard two-stage compressor option, resulting in high efficiencies, low-noise operation, high indoor air quality and consistent air temperatures. With a ½ to 25-ton range, these WSHPs are optimal for schools, clinics, office buildings and other projects where cost savings and high efficiency are key.

To learn more about Daikin Applied and its full range of heating and cooling equipment and solutions, and to find a local sales representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com. Also, follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest on HVAC technology, services and trends.

About Daikin Applied Americas
Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342.

Media Contact:
Aaron Parker
Communications Director
Daikin Applied
612-202-8774
[email protected]

SOURCE Daikin Applied

