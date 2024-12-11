Daikin Applied Supports Building Decarbonization with Newly Redesigned Products Featuring R-32 Refrigerant

Plus, the unique properties of R-32 refrigerant help deliver additional advantages such as high full- and part-load efficiencies, reduced unit weight and footprint, and easier serviceability.

"All HVAC manufacturers are transitioning to low-GWP refrigerants per EPA rule, but that doesn't mean all low-GWP refrigerants are the same," said Jim Macosko, vice president of product and sustainability solutions at Daikin Applied. "We decided to reengineer our equipment specifically for R-32 to provide a range of benefits beyond the GWP value of the refrigerant. With the Trailblazer AGZ-F, for example, we were able to drop a bank of V coils and reduce the size of the chiller because of R-32's superior capacity and efficiency. Smaller, lighter, more efficient — these are benefits that provide value across the entire lifecycle of the machine and system."

Daikin has committed to R-32 for applications that previously used R-410A refrigerant. As a single-component refrigerant, R-32 boasts a two-thirds lower GWP compared to R-410A, and is easy to top off, recharge and reclaim in the field. Not only is R-32 a more sustainable choice, but it stands as one of the most efficient, proven and accessible options available. With over 280 million R-32 HVAC units already installed worldwide, this refrigerant has been tested and widely recognized for its exceptional performance.

Trailblazer AGZ-F

Optimized for R-32 refrigerant, the Trailblazer AGZ-F air-cooled scroll chiller delivers reductions in spatial footprint, weight and refrigerant charge, and improvements in integrated part load value compared to previous models. With a 30- to 240-ton range, the Trailblazer serves a variety of applications — from mission-critical buildings and data centers to hospitals and manufacturing facilities.

Maverick II

Maverick II is a 30- to 50-ton commercial packaged rooftop system now available with R-32 refrigerant. Arriving as a fully integrated solution, the Maverick II offers significant design and installation cost savings. It comes with a variety of factory-installed options, such as energy recovery and modulating hot gas reheat, all of which enhance performance across the life of the unit. Maverick II is ideal for one to three-story buildings, including offices, schools, libraries and more.

SmartSource WSHP

With low-GWP R-32, the SmartSource WSHP boosts performance and uses less refrigerant than other WSHPs on the market. The horizontal and vertical 2- to 6-ton configurations now offer a standard two-stage compressor option, resulting in high efficiencies, low-noise operation, high indoor air quality and consistent air temperatures. With a ½ to 25-ton range, these WSHPs are optimal for schools, clinics, office buildings and other projects where cost savings and high efficiency are key.

