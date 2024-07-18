Daikin Applied Welcomes Executives to Lead Digital and Corporate Development

"Jeff and Ashish add to our considerable bench of talent, which spans from the executive team to our equipment assemblers and service technicians," said Yu Nishiwaki, Chief Operating Officer for Daikin Applied Americas. "The way buildings are operated and managed is changing rapidly as companies look to improve comfort and air quality while reducing carbon emissions. Jeff and Ashish have the experience and expertise to help us deliver innovative solutions and an unrivaled customer experience."

Shusta brings more than 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), integrations, and business strategy and management. In his new role as Vice President of Corporate Development, Shusta will lead Daikin Applied's growth strategy, particularly through M&A and strategic partnerships. His diverse background, in combination with his technical and financial expertise, will be instrumental in steering the corporate development team.

"Daikin Applied is going through a period of extraordinary success, and I look forward to helping sustain and accelerate the upward trajectory," said Jeff Shusta, Vice President of Corporate Development for Daikin Applied Americas. "Daikin serves such a wide range of customers — from a hyperscale data center in Virginia to a K-12 school in Nebraska. My team will help ensure we have comprehensive solutions to meet all of their heating and cooling needs."

Most recently, Shusta spent 13 years at 3M in roles spanning strategy, business development, M&A execution, integrations, transformation and general management. He has contributed to more than 100 transactions across various sectors throughout his career, within investment banking at Merrill Lynch and other firms, and then in end-to-end corporate development at 3M.

Srivastava is a senior executive with over 22 years of experience leading digital transformation and IT for global companies. Bringing his extensive expertise and leadership to Daikin Applied as Vice President of Digital and IT, Srivastava will lead digital and technology strategy and guide IT operations to support the company's current and future growth and portfolio expansion.

"This industry is evolving rapidly and, still, the ceiling for innovation is so much higher," said Ashish Srivastava, Vice President of Digital and Information Technology for Daikin Applied Americas. "Digital technologies are the key to creating occupant-friendly spaces, optimizing operations, and unlocking both cost and carbon savings. I'm excited to join Daikin Applied, and help the organization develop the technologies that will create lasting value for our customers and the world at large."

Before joining Daikin Applied, Srivastava served as the IT and Digital Transformation Leader for a business unit of a global healthcare technology company where he led successful digital transformation initiatives that drove significant improvements in commercial business and technology strategy. His career began with a decade in consulting, where he spearheaded large-scale transformations related to the Affordable Care Act, SAP, Salesforce, e-commerce and mobile platforms.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures advanced commercial and industrial HVAC systems for customers around the world. The company's technology and services play a vital role in creating comfortable, efficient and sustainable spaces to work and live — and in delivering quality air to workers, tenants and building owners. Daikin Applied solutions are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service and parts offices. For more information or to locate a Daikin Applied representative, visit www.daikinapplied.com or call 800-432-1342.

