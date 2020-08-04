Daikin Applied Wins ACHR News 2020 Dealer Design Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daikin Applied was recognized for excellence in product design by The ACHR News magazine in its 17th annual Dealer Design Awards Program. An independent panel of contractors acted as judges in the contest that had 93 entries. Daikin Applied's Rebel Applied™ Packaged Rooftop System earned the Silver Award in the Commercial HVAC Equipment category. The ACHR News is the leading trade magazine in the heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries. NEWS Publisher Mike Murphy stated, "These awards give us a unique opportunity to recognize the outstanding research and development efforts that go into many of the products serving the HVACR industry and the awards issue gives our readers an opportunity to read about innovative installation and service solutions."

Daikin Applied president and chief executive officer, Mike Schwartz, said, "We've been leaders in the rooftop category since the Rebel was introduced in 2012. To launch the Rebel Applied, we designed a new factory from the ground up, with advanced technology that matches the advanced technology in this all new Rebel Applied design. We're thrilled the contractor community values what we believe is the new benchmark in Rooftop innovation."

Winning entries in the Dealer Design Awards were featured in the July 27, 2020 issue of The ACHR News, which is distributed nationally to over 32,000 HVACR contractors, wholesalers, and other industry professionals. For more information and further coverage, visit www.achrnews.com.

Learn more about the Rebel Applied's high-performance design, maximum energy efficiency, low lifecycle cost and unlimited configurability at DaikinApplied.com.

About Daikin Applied Americas

Daikin Applied Americas, a member of Daikin Industries, Ltd., designs and manufactures technologically advanced commercial HVAC systems for customers around the world. Customers turn to Daikin with confidence that they will experience outstanding performance, reliability and energy efficiency. Daikin Applied equipment, solutions and services are sold through a global network of dedicated sales, service, and parts offices. For more information or the name of your local Daikin Applied representative, call 800-432-1342 or visit, DaikinApplied.com.

About Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. is a Forbes 1000 global company with 2019 revenues of over $24.3 billion and more than 70,000 employees worldwide, making it the largest HVAC manufacturer in the world. Daikin is engaged primarily in the development, manufacture, sales and aftermarket support of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, refrigerants and other chemicals, as well as oil hydraulic products. Daikin was named one of the world's most innovative companies by Forbes magazine. For more information, visit www.daikin.com.

