Daily Associated News: DAVOLINK Transforms from Wireless Network Equipment Supplier to AI-Based Robotics Integrated Control Platform Company

- Merging AI robot control and wireless networks... Presenting an impactful vision enabling short- and long-term revenue growth by evolving beyond a simple network equipment supplier into an integrated robot automation control design company

- A strategic move to restore shareholder trust, preempt future industrial markets, and compete through technology convergence

ANYANG, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DAVOLINK, a network security and solutions specialist, is strategically merging with LoadRunner, a smart factory solutions provider. This move signals its transition beyond being a simple security Wi-Fi equipment supplier to becoming an intelligent communications and security integrated platform company.

Following its recent announcement of plans to strengthen financial soundness, expand transparent IR, and implement shareholder-friendly policies, DAVOLINK has positioned the technological merger with LoadRunner—beyond an MOU—as a core pillar for future growth.

DAVOLINK's intent to embrace LoadRunner extends beyond simple cooperation or a robotics technology partnership.

LoadRunner possesses a platform and automation robot technology featuring large-scale data processing, AI-based analysis, and automated workflow design capabilities, excelling in real-time event processing and building integrated control environments.

It is already expanding business revenue in industrial settings. It is not merely a company presenting a future robotics vision. This distinct advantage is why DAVOLINK chose to pursue integration with LoadRunner at this critical juncture.

By combining DAVOLINK's expertise in wireless network design, construction, and operation with LoadRunner's AI analysis engine and robot integration design, DAVOLINK can expand its architecture to simultaneously encompass network infrastructure and data intelligence.

The core of this merger strategy is 'Intelligent Integrated Control'. While existing network security environments focused on rule-based detection and post-incident response, applying LoadRunner's AI analysis system and robot technology enables real-time traffic anomaly detection, threat prediction, and automated response processes.

The vast log, traffic, and terminal data collected at the wireless network edge, linked with the central analysis engine, creates a structure where ultra-low-latency analysis and immediate blocking systems operate simultaneously, making it immediately applicable to industrial sites.

DAVOLINK's wireless network technology already demonstrates competitive strength in enterprise-grade RF design, large-scale endpoint connectivity, edge computing integration, and high-speed traffic management. When combined with LoadRunner's AI-powered analytics and robotics-integrated control systems, the network itself evolves beyond simple connectivity into an intelligent decision-making system.

This can extend beyond security threat detection to include network optimization, automatic traffic distribution, and predictive failure management.

The convergence of telecommunications infrastructure and AI-based integrated control systems carries significant structural implications for future industrial markets. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, smart factories, smart cities, defense, and robotics automation generate massive real-time data from IoT sensors, edge devices, and autonomous systems. These sectors require not just connectivity, but intelligent networks capable of analyzing and orchestrating operations in real time.

DAVOLINK and LoadRunner's integrated strategy reflects this demand. By combining telecommunications, AI, security, robotics, and integrated control design, the partnership targets both near-term revenue opportunities and long-term platform value creation.

This represents more than a technological upgrade. It is a redefinition of the business model.

Rather than remaining focused on hardware sales, DAVOLINK intends to transition toward a platform-as-a-service structure. Following initial network deployment, recurring revenue can be generated through ongoing monitoring services, data analytics subscriptions, and robotics-integrated control system operations.

From an investor perspective, this shift introduces both short-term performance potential and long-term platform scalability as key valuation drivers.

A DAVOLINK executive described the phased integration strategy with LoadRunner as a strategic inflection point that goes beyond technical cooperation to secure global competitiveness for both companies.

Market analysts interpret this as an effort to restore shareholder confidence while presenting a clearly defined growth roadmap. The combination of financial stabilization initiatives and platform expansion strategy reflects a dual-track approach aimed at operational restructuring and future market leadership.

Ultimately, the integration signals DAVOLINK's evolution from a network infrastructure company into an AI-driven intelligent security and robotics-integrated control platform provider.

As network infrastructure and data intelligence converge, DAVOLINK may position itself as a core infrastructure player within the future robotics and automation ecosystem. Industry experts suggest this strategic move represents a structural transformation designed to secure differentiated global competitiveness through technological convergence.

The company acknowledges investor concerns and has stated its intention to restore trust through transparent execution while simultaneously reshaping its long-term industrial positioning.

By expanding telecommunications capabilities into robotics automation design and integrated control systems, DAVOLINK is presenting what it describes as a realistic, high-impact future technology vision capable of generating both short-term and long-term revenue streams.

With the LoadRunner MOU, DAVOLINK has signaled renewed strategic momentum. Robotics industry analysts view the partnership as symbolically and structurally significant, marking the company's entry into intelligent robotics-integrated control system design and operations.

SOURCE Daily Associated News