Daily Associated News: The Age of AI Convergence, Will Humans and Journalism Be Redesigned?

Yongdoo Kim Co-Authors "Cheongdam Circulation Theory" with Maidasha and "AI-Converged Media & New Media Strategy" with the Korea AI Mission Network

AI Convergence Era... The Circulating Philosophy of Life, Experiencing My Life Through Opportunity, Change, Choice, and Acceptance

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two forthcoming publications scheduled for early March are simultaneously redefining the structural future of both humanity and journalism in the age of AI convergence.

"Cheongdam Circulation Theory, Understanding Destiny and Fate," co-authored by Yongdoo Kim and Maidasha, presents a philosophical framework that interprets human life not as a linear progression but as a cyclical structure. In this perspective, fate is not a fixed outcome but a structural condition, while destiny becomes the trajectory shaped by conscious choice. What appears to be repetition in life is described not as failure, but as an unrecognized stage within a broader cycle. The framework emphasizes four structural phases — opportunity, change, choice, and acceptance — as drivers of transformation.

Alongside this work, "AI-Converged Journalism and New Media Strategy," co-authored by Yongdoo Kim and the Korea AI Mission Network, examines how journalism must evolve in an era defined by Large Language Models, edge devices, Physical AI, and the approaching horizon of Artificial General Intelligence. Rather than asking whether journalism should adopt AI, the book raises a deeper structural question: must journalism be reborn on top of AI architecture itself?

If Cheongdam Circulation Theory explains the structure of human decision-making, the AI media strategy volume redesigns the structure of information production and responsibility. Although addressing different domains, the two works converge on a common thesis: when structure is misunderstood, repetition persists; when structure is recognized, transformation begins.

AI has already moved beyond drafting articles into advanced data analytics and video editing. Edge devices now generate real-time field data. Physical AI interprets spatial environments. As AGI possibilities are increasingly discussed, the journalist's role shifts from content producer to structural designer and decision authority.

Both books describe this shift as the "Era of the Director." While content generation may be automated, ethical judgment and responsibility must remain human-centered. The newsroom, therefore, must evolve from a production facility into a decision-making architecture hub.

In Cheongdam Circulation Theory, freedom is defined as awareness within structure. The same principle applies to journalism in the AI convergence era. The challenge is not simply adopting technology, but redesigning responsibility structures on top of technological systems.

The philosophical collaboration between Yongdoo Kim and Maidasha focuses on human structural awareness, while the strategic collaboration between Yongdoo Kim and the Korea AI Mission Network addresses media structural transformation. Yet both ultimately converge on a single fundamental question: as AI advances, what defines human dignity and value?

As AI systems become more sophisticated, human responsibility does not diminish — it intensifies. In a world where speed is automated, accountability becomes the true competitive advantage.

Together, these two publications mark a structural turning point, challenging humanity and journalism alike to redefine their role in an AI-driven future.

Yongdoo Kim currently serves as Chairman of the SNS Journalists Federation and has been active in UN SDGs(Sustainable Development Goals) and ESG management campaigns through his role as Organizing Committee Chair of ICAE(The International Conference in Action for the Earth Environment). He has also been engaged in youth leadership development initiatives and ongoing AI-media convergence experiments aimed at balancing responsibility and efficiency in the evolving new media landscape.

