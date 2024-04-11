Daily coffee consumption at 20-year high, up nearly 40%

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of American adults who have had coffee in the past day has increased by 37% since 2004, putting past-day coffee consumption at its highest level in more than 20 years, according to exclusive consumer polling published today Thursday, by the National Coffee Association (NCA).

NCA's Spring 2024 National Coffee Data Trends (NCDT) report reveals that 67% of American adults had coffee in the past day (more than any other beverage, including tap or bottled water), compared to 49% in 2004. 75% of American adults have had coffee in the past week, up by 4% since the Spring 2023 NCDT.

Increased past-day coffee consumption is driven by consumers ages 25+. The greatest increase is among consumers 60+, whose past-day consumption increased by 9% (from 67% to 73%). Consumers aged 25–39 and 40–59 both saw consumption rise by 4.5% (from 67% to 70% and from 66% to 69%, respectively). Consumption by 18–24-year-olds held steady at 47%.

Specialty coffee also experienced significant growth. 57% of American adults had a specialty coffee in the past week, up by 7.5% year-on-year. Among specialty coffees, past-week consumption grew the most for espresso-based beverages, up by 10%. Lattes are the most popular espresso-based beverage, enjoyed by 18% of American adults in the past week and followed by espresso (16%) and cappuccinos (14%).

Ready-to-drink coffee became the third most popular preparation method among past-day coffee drinkers, nearly doubling from 8% to 15% and knocking espresso machines to fourth place. Drip coffee makers (37%) and single-cup brewers (28%) continue to be the top two at home preparation methods.

NCA President and CEO William "Bill" Murray commented:

"NCA's exclusive research has tracked coffee trends for more than 70 years, and America's favorite beverage has only ever continued to grow in terms of overall popularity and in innovating to meet consumers' evolving tastes. This year's two-decade high is only the latest proof of America's enduring love affair with coffee."

