Daily Fantasy Sports Leader PrizePicks Expands into the State of Indiana

ATLANTA, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks, the largest fantasy sports operator in North America, announced today that the Indiana Gaming Commission has granted the company a temporary license to operate its daily fantasy sports business in Indiana, offering fans in the basketball-loving state an exciting new wrinkle to their sports viewing experience.

The Hoosier State becomes the latest state in which PrizePicks can now offer its skills-based fantasy sports platform.  As home to the NBA's Indiana Pacers and the WNBA's Indiana Fever, the arrival of PrizePicks and its industry-leading basketball offerings will be well received.

"Adding Indiana as a licensed state to our portfolio is an important benchmark for our organization as we continue to grow our national footprint," PrizePicks Chief Legal Officer & Head of Public Policy Jason Barclay said. "We are extremely grateful to the Indiana Gaming Commission for their collaboration and we hope that this license can be a model for other states with competitive gaming markets."

The temporary license in Indiana continues what has been a rousing year for PrizePicks, following partnerships with MLB's Atlanta Braves, NASCAR, rapper Meek Mill and the BIG3 basketball league owned by hip-hop legend Ice Cube. On June 27, PrizePicks was named the fastest-growing company in Georgia among the upper middle market by the Atlanta Association for Corporate Growth.

"As an author of the fantasy sports legislation in Indiana, I'm happy to see Indiana continue to be a leader in creating a successful regulatory environment for fostering innovation in the fantasy sports space," said Indiana State Senator Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute), who is President of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS).

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the fastest-growing sports company in North America according to the 2022 Inc. 5000 rankings and the largest skill-based fantasy sports operator in North America. The company was recognized as the Fantasy Sports Business of the Year Award by the Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association and as the Fantasy/DFS Operator of the Year by EGR North America. With current & past partnerships including NASCAR, Atlanta Braves, Big3, Atlanta United, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Marlins, PrizePicks is the most fun, fast and simple version of daily fantasy sports, covering a wide variety of sports leagues from the NFL and NBA to esports titles League of Legends & Counter-Strike. Founded and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the PrizePicks workforce has grown to over 300 in the past year, with the company recently being recognized as a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

SOURCE PrizePicks

