DailyPay, A Sought-After Benefit For Quick Service Restaurants, Wins 2020 QSR Applied Technology Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , the recognized gold standard of the on-demand pay industry, has been named winner of the 2020 QSR Applied Technology Awards Crew-Facing Category. The award speaks to DailyPay's unwavering commitment to providing first-class full service to 7 of the top 10 restaurant chains in the U.S including and more.

DailyPay has emerged as a vital part of the tech stacks of the majority of leading QSR's in the U.S., saving them a significant amount of money each year. Many restaurant chains, large and small, struggle with employee retention. But, with DailyPay's on-demand pay ecosystem, DailyPay partners have seen as high as a 72% reduction in turnover rates and have saved millions of dollars. According to a recent study , 56% of employees have been motivated to pick up more shifts after having access to an on-demand pay solution and 1 in 6 now seek a job with an on-demand pay benefit.

"DailyPay has proven to be the gold standard in the on-demand pay industry and provides a revolutionary employee retention solution that restaurants need," said Sam Oches, an Editor at QSR Magazine. "This award is a testament to the positive impact DailyPay has had on restaurant operators and their employees, especially during Covid-19."

The 2020 QSR Applied Technology Awards consists of 10 overall winners, five from crew-facing and five from front-facing category. Unlike previous years, the 2020 tech winners were selected based on how each tech product combatted the challenges the restaurant industry encountered during the pandemic.

"This award speaks to our partners' deep commitment to their workforce by delivering the best and most cost-effective pay experience utilizing the industry's most cutting-edge technology," said Jason Lee, CEO of DailyPay.

For DailyPay's millions of users, the ability to have the power of choice and control of earned-income has been a game-changer.

"I use DailyPay for my car insurance, credit card, bills, I use it for everything," said Furah Kasongo from Boston Market. "Thanks to DailyPay, I paid my credit card bill weeks before I normally paid it off."

In addition to various restaurant partnerships, DailyPay partners with more than 80% of the Fortune 100 companies that offer an on-demand pay benefit.

About QSR Magazine

QSR magazine is a thought leader for the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant industries, delivering news and insights to restaurant owners, executives, managers, chefs, franchisees, and more. Now in its 23rd year of publication, QSR takes seriously its role in promoting industry values through its award-winning editorial content. Visit QSRmagazine.com for more.

About DailyPay

DailyPay is the award-winning , recognized gold standard on-demand pay platform offering comprehensive pay experience solutions to world-class companies and their millions of employees including Kroger, Adecco and Berkshire Hathaway. We work with 80% of Fortune 100 companies that use on-demand pay. DailyPay has created an ecosystem with the most advanced, modern technology stack in the industry and delivers the most secure, compliant and seamless on-demand pay benefit in our rapidly growing marketplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press

