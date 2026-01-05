DailyPay Announces New $195 Million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility

Credit facility enhances DailyPay's capacity to modernize the employee pay experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , the leading On-Demand Pay platform and financial wellness solution, today announced the closing on December 30, 2025 of a new $195 million senior secured revolving credit facility, further strengthening the company's capital position and providing greater financial flexibility to support long term growth.

"This new facility strengthens our balance sheet, enhances our financial flexibility and enables us to make focused investments in our future growth," said Deepa Subramanian, Chief Financial Officer, DailyPay. "The additional financing demonstrates the strength and scalability of our business model and validates the critical role DailyPay holds in modernizing the employee pay experience."

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. serves as administrative agent and sole bookrunner for the lender group.

DailyPay is the leader in On-Demand Pay, trusted by the most forward-thinking employers committed to enhancing their employees' financial health.

