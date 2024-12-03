DailyPay Appoints Accomplished Commercial Leader Ryan Mang As Chief Commercial Officer

Mang Joins Leading Worktech Company With a Wealth of Experience Driving Transformative Growth Across Diverse Industries

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, a worktech company and the leading provider of earned wage access, has announced that Ryan Mang has been named to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer at DailyPay. Mang will report to Stacy Greiner, Chief Executive Officer, DailyPay.

Ryan Mang, Chief Commercial Officer at DailyPay

Ryan has decades of experience developing and overseeing go-to-market strategies, marketing operations, customer journey optimization, and operational excellence to drive growth. In his new position, Mang will deliver on our customer-first vision by uniting and overseeing DailyPay's go-to-market teams, including marketing, revenue and customer office. His goal is to create a single, customer-centric GTM strategy that prioritizes sustainable growth and building strong relationships with customers.

"Ryan brings to DailyPay vast expertise in scaling organizations, exemplified by his leadership roles at companies including SaaS, professional services, commercial insurance, venture capital, and private equity," said Stacy Greiner, Chief Executive Officer, DailyPay. "He will play an integral role in our continued rapid growth and expansion."

DailyPay was recently named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for being one of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America.

"I'm thrilled to join DailyPay and to unite the already robust go-to-market teams," said Ryan Mang, Chief Commercial Officer, DailyPay. "What excites me most about DailyPay is its mission-driven and customer-centric approach to continuously innovating its product and GTM strategies to best meet the evolving needs of its clients and users."

Prior to joining DailyPay, Ryan held pivotal leadership positions, including Chief Revenue Officer at Synergy Pet Group, GigPro, Newfront, Harri, Axial, and Advizr, where he consistently delivered revenue growth through innovative go-to-market strategies, customer journey optimization, and operational excellence. During his tenure at ADP, Ryan built and led new business divisions, achieving top performance across sales and customer success.

Known for his ability to align cross-functional teams and drive predictable, scalable outcomes, Ryan is a trusted advisor and leader passionate about empowering organizations to unlock their full potential.

Ryan holds an MBA from Touro College and a Bachelor of Arts from Quinnipiac University.

About DailyPay, Inc.

DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As a worktech company and the industry's leading earned wage access solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This voluntary employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

Media Contacts:

David Schwarz

[email protected]

Julia Carr

[email protected]

SOURCE DailyPay