DailyPay Creates New "Perks" Offering To Help Workers Save Money On Large Recurring Bills

New Offering With Stride Launches During Open Enrollment to Bring Affordable Healthcare Benefits to Contract and Hourly Employees

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay is rolling out a new "Perks" offering on its platform featuring a number of discounts and opportunities sourced exclusively for the DailyPay user. Anchoring the new Perks offering is Stride , which addresses the need for affordable, low-cost health insurance. Stride makes it easy to find the best health insurance plan for your needs at the lowest possible price, in 10 minutes or less.

Health insurance is a critical tool for preventing medical debt and financial distress. For most Americans, unexpected medical events like serious accidents, illnesses, or hospital stays can result in tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses. However, in the first quarter of 2024, approximately 27.1 million Americans did not have health insurance. In addition, only about 1 in 4 (26%) part-time workers had employer-sponsored health coverage in March 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

DailyPay's new Perks offering, the latest addition to its ever-growing platform, is geared toward helping workers on their path to financial wellness and security. DailyPay's goal with Perks aims to make a real impact in users' lives.

"Pay and benefits belong together, and by partnering with DailyPay we're making benefits as seamless as accessing your paycheck," said Stride CEO & Co-Founder Noah Lang. "With Stride, hourly employees and contractors can easily tap into premium-lowering tax credits and confidently navigate their coverage — removing the headaches that too often come with healthcare and financial challenges."

"With the majority of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck, we are expanding our platform to include offers and opportunities that address the everyday challenges of today's workforce," said Jack Rubin, SVP, Consumer Financial Solutions, DailyPay. "Our main focus is on how we can directly support workers with additional tools and opportunities to improve their financial wellbeing."

One of the top priorities is to align the Perks with the needs of its users for large recurring bills such as cell phone discounts, renters insurance, car insurance, health insurance, pet insurance and auto refinancing. DailyPay will continue to expand the ecosystem of partners and Perks available to users in the coming months.

DailyPay is the leader in On-Demand Pay, trusted by the most forward-thinking employers committed to enhancing their employees' financial health. Our open technology platform delivers instant access to earned wages and a robust suite of financial wellness solutions, giving our partners a decisive edge in attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent. We are transforming how the world gets paid so every worker can meet life's moments with confidence. Learn more at www.dailypay.com/press .

Stride is the first portable benefits platform designed for the over 72 million American independent workers without employer-based benefits. Stride works with over 130 companies to deliver portable benefit contribution programs and deliver access to health insurance, financial savings, and tax and expense tracking tools. Stride has helped 4.4 million people save over $8 billion on insurance premiums and taxes.

