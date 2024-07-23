DAILYPAY EARNS BBB® ACCREDITATION FOR SEVENTH YEAR IN A ROW

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , a leading worktech company, is proud to announce our achievement of Accreditation with the Better Business Bureau®. This marks the seventh consecutive year of this prestigious recognition.

DailyPay currently partners with America's leading employers nationwide across a plethora of industries and companies of all sizes to offer the financial wellness benefit of earned wage access. With the industry-leading earned wage access solution, employees can access their pay for a small ATM-like fee or no fee at all to pay bills on time, spend, save, or invest on their own schedule.

BBB is a standards-based, nonprofit organization with a local Board of Directors. It works to advance business trust. BBB believes businesses and nonprofits that embrace trust as a core principle in their organization will see growth in employees, customers, community, and their bottom line.

"DailyPay is steadfastly committed to providing world-class service to our customers and clients," said Ed Zaval, Chief Customer Officer, DailyPay. "We are grateful for this recognition as it speaks to our mission to improve the financial lives of all working Americans."

Businesses and charities are invited to apply for Accreditation and work collaboratively with local BBB staff to provide transparent information for consumers who are looking for businesses they can trust. BBB Accreditation is approved by the board of directors, and DailyPay is proud to join businesses across North America and BBB in an effort to advance marketplace trust through standards for ethics and integrity.

About DailyPay, Inc.

DailyPay, Inc. is transforming the way people get paid. As the industry's leading on-demand pay solution, DailyPay uses an award-winning technology platform to help America's top employers build stronger relationships with their employees. This employee benefit enables workers everywhere to feel more motivated to work harder and stay longer on the job, while supporting their financial well-being outside of the workplace. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

Media Contacts:

David Schwarz

[email protected]

Adriana Ball

[email protected]

SOURCE DailyPay