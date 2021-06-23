Dailypay Expands UKG Technology Partnership to Help Even More Businesses Support Employee Financial Wellness

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay , the industry-leading technology platform that's disrupting the financial system, is expanding its technology partnership with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of HCM, payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.

DailyPay's API integration enables on-demand pay services through UKG Pro, UKG's award-winning global HCM solution for large and medium-size enterprises. Expanding on the proven success of DailyPay's integrations with other UKG solutions, including UKG Dimensions and UKG Ready, organizations that utilize both UKG Pro and DailyPay can seamlessly integrate systems, giving employees easy and instant access to earned income before payday.

" Our research shows that employees pay an average of $1,200 a year in late fees and overdraft penalties. Thanks to this integration, even more employees across the U.S. will have the power of choice and control over their earned pay and will have the power of choice and control over their earned pay and can avoid these charges and invest in their future savings," said DailyPay's Senior Director of Business Development & Partnerships, Jak Lerdgidkjon. "We truly value our integration and alliance partners such as UKG, and how much they help us extend our reach."

DailyPay's industry-leading technology platform features PayEx™, a suite of services that offers employees the ability to transfer their earned income to accounts of their choice, both checking and savings, 24/7/365, with its PAY and SAVE products. The PayEx products also give employers the ability to smoothly process off-cycle payments with CYCLE or compliantly reward employees for a job well done with REWARD.

"Financial wellness is a critical component to supporting holistic employee wellness, a pillar of the modern employee experience," said Mike May, Senior Director, UKG Partner Network at UKG. "Instead of employees working for payday, we can make payday work for employees."

As American businesses reopen, companies are leveraging on-demand pay to hire quicker and retain employees longer to meet the growing needs of consumers. Employers who partner with DailyPay can expect to have increased retention, productivity and employee satisfaction. A recent study shows that 73% of DailyPay users have an improved opinion of their employers and 74% say that DailyPay has helped reduce their financial stress . According to Mercator Advisory Group , less financial stress creates better interactions between coworkers and customers, therefore improving sales, brand image and customer experience. DailyPay clients can also expect a 63% improvement in turnover .

For more information about DailyPay, or to get a demo, click here .

About DailyPay:

DailyPay, powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree, Berkshire Hathaway and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized gold-standard in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press .

Media contacts:

David Schwarz

Email: [email protected]

Ye Bin Kwon

Email: [email protected]

Website: dailypay.com

SOURCE DailyPay

Related Links

www.dailypay.com

