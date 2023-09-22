DailyPay Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

DailyPay to Offer Oracle Cloud HCM customers the Financial Wellness Benefit of Earned Wage Access

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, a leader in earned wage access, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be integrated with Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

With DailyPay, Oracle Cloud HCM customers will have the ability to provide the powerful employee benefit of on-demand pay to their employees, allowing them to access their income as they earn it. With choice and control over their earned pay, DailyPay users can pay bills, spend, save, or invest on their own schedule – not an arbitrarily scheduled payday.

Research from The Aite Novarica Group reveals that nearly 9 out of 10 (88%) DailyPay users had less trouble paying bills on time after using the benefit.

"Financial wellness is a key driver of employee satisfaction and retention," said Nancy Estell Zoder, vice president, product strategy, Oracle. "DailyPay's innovative earned wage access solution combined with Oracle Cloud HCM can help organizations enhance their employee experience."

"We are proud to work with Oracle Cloud HCM customers to help employees feel valued and bring financial equity to their workforces," said Kevin Coop, CEO, DailyPay. "DailyPay's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace supports our mission to build a new financial system for everyone and enables Oracle Cloud HCM customers to easily reap the benefits of earned wage access."

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

About DailyPay
DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system for everyone. DailyPay delivers an industry-leading on-demand pay solution with modern, insight-driven pay strategies that help America's leading employers to activate their workforce and build stronger relationships with their employees, so they feel more engaged, work harder, and stay longer. DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis and Belfast. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademark
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media Contact
David Schwarz
[email protected]

Adriana Ball
adriana.ball@dailypay.com

SOURCE DailyPay

