DailyPay Opens Retro NYC Diner to Ask: Why Are We Still Getting Paid Like It's 1938?

Immersive experience highlights that the way we get paid hasn't kept pace with modern life.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DailyPay, the leader in On-Demand Pay, today opened the DailyPay Diner, a New York City pop-up set in 1938, the year the current pay system took shape in the United States. The experience explores whether a system designed for a very different economy still meets the needs of today's workers.

The DailyPay Diner

"Today's pay system was designed nearly a century ago," said Caitlin Allen, Chief Brand & Communications Officer at DailyPay. "We've changed the way we live, work and manage our money, but the way most people get paid has remained the same. We created the DailyPay Diner to challenge a system that no longer reflects the way people live and work."

Step Back to 1938

Guests are transported to 1938 through a 45-minute immersive experience that recreates a classic 1930s diner. Period food and pricing, music, décor, a vintage diner car, live performances, and costumed actors bring the era to life, inviting visitors to experience the world where today's paycheck system first took shape.

The DailyPay Diner builds on DailyPay's national The Future of Pay campaign, featuring Christopher Lloyd, by bringing its central message into the real world: if nearly everything else has evolved since 1938, why hasn't the way people get paid?

The DailyPay Diner is open to the public July 22–23 at 245 E. Houston St. in New York City. Learn more at dailypay.com/diner.

About DailyPay

DailyPay is the leader in On-Demand Pay, helping employers modernize how people get their pay. DailyPay serves more than 2,000 employers and over 6 million employees, including many of the world's most recognized brands. Through access to earned wages and financial wellness tools, DailyPay empowers workers to manage their finances and helps employers attract and retain talent. DailyPay is helping define the future of pay, where money moves at the speed of work. Learn more at www.dailypay.com/press.

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SOURCE DailyPay