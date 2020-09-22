DailyPay's CMO, Jeanniey Walden, Named as a "Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology" of 2020

"Jeanniey has displayed exemplary leadership and has driven record revenue growth through forward-thinking, innovative marketing campaigns at DailyPay," said Jason Lee , CEO of DailyPay. "She is a powerhouse that is transforming the on-demand pay industry."

Walden is an award-winning and forward-thinking brand innovator who has played a pivotal role in the meteoric growth of DailyPay, the GOLD STANDARD in the on-demand pay ecosystem. In just over one year at the company, Walden has elevated DailyPay's awareness with distinctive marketing initiatives that have delivered unprecedented growth for the company. In fact, her efforts have helped drive DailyPay's revenue up +300% during her tenure while helping to secure partnerships with 80% of the Fortune 100 companies that offer an on-demand pay benefit .

Walden has fostered an inclusive atmosphere, building a diverse team constantly challenged to lead and innovate. As the first woman in the C-Suite at DailyPay, she takes pride in inspiring and mentoring the next generation of female fintech leaders.

About The Financial Technology Report

The Financial Technology Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the financial technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on financial technology and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector. https://www.thefinancialtechnologyreport.com .

About DailyPay

DailyPay is the award-winning, gold standard on-demand platform offering comprehensive pay-experience solutions to world-class companies and their millions of employees, including Kroger, Adecco and Berkshire Hathaway. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City with operations located in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

Contact: Sehrish Sayani

Email: [email protected]

Website: dailypay.com

SOURCE DailyPay

Related Links

http://www.dailypay.com

