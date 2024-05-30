Dairy Done Right with Zero Waste, All Nutrition

Just in time for World Milk Day, this new approach is transforming dairy

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW's APV brand is proud to champion milk fractionation as a superior alternative to whey fractionation in milk processing. The company's dairy experts have innovated a new way to preserve all of milk's nutritional benefits. Where most original equipment manufacturers can offer only the whey option, SPX FLOW's advanced microfiltration, ultrafiltration and nanofiltration technologies allow for more variety in milk separation—preserving casein, whey proteins, lactose, permeate, minerals and water ingredients.

This is necessary to produce nutritious food and beverage products like sports supplements, protein bars and infant formula.

Where residual milk components are commonly wasted in process lines, SPX FLOW customers are now cutting production costs, keeping more of each yield. This revolutionary approach aligns with growing demand for environmentally conscious practices in the dairy industry as the solution offers zero waste of milk's components.

"With increasing demand for nutritious drinks and a hyperfocus on sustainability, milk fractionation emerges as a game-changer," says Pranav Shah, SPX FLOW Global Market Director, Dairy and Plant-Based Beverages. "The innovative solution offers enhanced nutritional value while also maximizing the ingredients in each beverage and dairy product."

How It's Done:



The milk fractionation process starts with microfiltration and ultrafiltration. In simple terms, tiny tunnels in membrane filters that often trap larger molecules like whey proteins, but lactose (milk sugar) slip through. By adjusting pore sizes or in other words selecting right type of membrane, producers can now control which components are separated and keep as many or as few desired.

The SPX FLOW fractionation process can be used to obtain value streams of ideal casein, whey, lactose and permeate. There is also the option to fractionate more targeted proteins, like alfa-lactalbumin.

Producers can expect to process higher-value ingredients, and as a result, can offer premium prices.

On the consumer side of things, there's now wider functional food options, like protein-fortified yogurts and lactose-free dairy foods.

Milk fractionation is shaking up dairy. Successful installations by leading dairy companies in Europe are already converting dry and wet ingredients into creative recipes using APV's comprehensive milk fractionation process.

