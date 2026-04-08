MULU Launches as the First National Cottage Cheese Brand to Deliver the Highest Protein on the Market

Powered by a Proprietary Whey-and-Casein Formulation, MULU Contains 18 Grams of Complete Protein Per Serving, One-Third More Than the Leading Brand of Cottage Cheese

Market-Leading Protein Density: MULU is the first national brand of cottage cheese to deliver 18g of complete protein per serving, offering 33% more protein than the leading brand and a high protein-to-calorie ratio where protein accounts for up to 60-72% of total calories, depending on the variety.

MULU is the first national brand of cottage cheese to deliver 18g of complete protein per serving, offering 33% more protein than the leading brand and a high protein-to-calorie ratio where protein accounts for up to 60-72% of total calories, depending on the variety. Proprietary Dual-Protein Formulation: MULU utilizes a unique, two-layer whey-and-casein formula that provides both immediate and sustained amino acid delivery, a performance-oriented profile typically absent in traditional cottage cheese that is primarily slow-acting casein.

MULU utilizes a unique, two-layer whey-and-casein formula that provides both immediate and sustained amino acid delivery, a performance-oriented profile typically absent in traditional cottage cheese that is primarily slow-acting casein. National Availability and Ownership: Developed by Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), the product is available in 16-ounce low-fat and whole milk varieties exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide for an SRP of $4.26.

KANSAS CITY, Kan., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MULU™ is redefining cottage cheese for the modern protein era. With 18 grams of complete protein per half-cup serving — 33% more protein than the leading brand of cottage cheese — MULU enters the market as the highest-protein cottage cheese available nationally.

Arriving at a moment when consumer demand for protein has never been stronger, MULU's story is not just about grams. It's about how protein works — and MULU is built to work harder than anything else in the category.

MULU is available now in the dairy case at Walmart stores nationwide. The brand launches in 16-ounce cartons in 2% low-fat and whole milk varieties, with a suggested retail price of $4.26. With 18 grams of complete protein per half-cup serving — 33% more protein than the leading brand of cottage cheese — MULU enters the market as the highest-protein cottage cheese available nationally.

A Two-Protein System that Works Harder

Traditional cottage cheese is not only lower in protein (typically 12-13 grams per serving), it is also almost entirely casein — a slow-digesting protein. MULU features a two-layer formulation that incorporates fast-acting whey.

This unique two-layer formulation boosts the protein content and provides both fast and sustained fuel. This combination of whey and casein covers the entire recovery window in a way single-source proteins cannot. No other national cottage cheese brand offers this dual-action protein system.

"MULU represents a meaningful evolution in dairy protein," said Chris Mohr, Ph.D., RD, an exercise physiologist and performance nutrition expert. "The combination of whey and casein offers immediate amino acid availability along with longer-lasting protein delivery. This dual-action profile is purpose-built for athletes and people leading active lives who are seeking stronger support to help with performance, muscle recovery, satiety, and sustained energy."

Protein timing and quality both matter, Mohr said. "Foods that combine fast and slow proteins can help provide both immediate support and longer-term nourishment. MULU provides that balance naturally through real dairy."

MULU delivers an indulgent, satisfying eating experience with just 100 calories per serving for the low-fat (2%) variety, 120 calories for the whole (4%) variety, and less than 1 gram of sugar.

The Protein Opportunity

Protein has become a defining consumer priority in food. Seventy percent of Americans now actively seek more protein in their diets, and high-protein is the fastest-growing segment in dairy.

Cottage cheese is at the center of this shift. With U.S. retail sales up 20% in the past year according to Circana, it is one of the fastest-growing categories in food and beverage. On TikTok, #cottagecheese has surpassed half a billion views, drawing a new generation of consumers to a category that has undergone a remarkable image reinvention.

While Greek yogurt helped popularize high-protein dairy foods, MULU raises the bar with an even higher protein content, when you look at comparable serving sizes.

Depending on the variety, 60 to 72% of MULU's calories come from protein – one of the highest protein-to-calorie ratios in the dairy aisle. With 18 grams of protein per serving and a protein density score of 15.9%, MULU outperforms many leading Greek yogurt brands.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for protein options that deliver performance without compromising taste," said Kristen Coady, chief innovation and brand officer at Dairy Farmers of America. "MULU brings that together through real dairy — offering a high protein, rich, creamy texture, along with live active cultures to help support gut health and no artificial flavors."

MULU at a Glance

18 grams complete dairy protein per half-cup serving — 33% more than the leading brand of cottage cheese

Proprietary whey-and-casein two-layer formulation for fast and sustained protein delivery

All nine essential amino acids in every serving

15.9% protein density (protein grams per serving)

Available in 2% low-fat and whole milk varieties

60 to 72% of calories from protein, depending on variety

Less than 1 gram of total sugars per serving

100 calories per serving for 2 percent low-fat; 120 calories per serving for whole

Live and active cultures to help support gut health

Rich, creamy texture with no artificial flavors or chalky aftertaste

Availability

MULU is available now in the dairy case at Walmart stores nationwide. The brand launches in 16-ounce cartons in 2% low-fat and whole milk varieties, with a suggested retail price of $4.26.

MULU fits every part of the day and every part of the performance equation — from cottage cheese toast in the morning to a high-protein power bowl at lunch or blended with fruit for a post-workout recovery smoothie.

For nutrition information and a full store locator of where to find the product at Walmart, visit MULUprotein.com.

About MULU

MULU is a new national cottage cheese brand built for the modern protein consumer. Formulated with a proprietary two-layer whey-and-casein protein system, MULU delivers 18 grams of complete dairy protein per serving — 33% more than the leading brand of cottage cheese — with the rich, creamy taste and texture consumers expect from premium dairy. MULU is available exclusively at Walmart. MULU is a farmer-owned brand of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a leading global dairy cooperative owned by 9,500 family dairy farmers. For more information, visit MULUprotein.com.

About Chris Mohr, Ph.D., RD

Chris Mohr is an exercise physiologist and performance nutrition expert with more than two decades of experience advising athletes and active adults. He holds a doctorate in exercise physiology and has contributed to numerous publications on protein metabolism and sports nutrition. He is a sought-after speaker and advisor to food companies on nutrition science and food innovation.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of America