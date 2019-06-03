Dairy Farmers of America Turns Social Currency into Real Milk Money

"DFA is made up of hardworking family farm-owners and employees who understand the power dairy has towards helping those in need and its nutritional benefits," said Kristen Coady, vice president of communications at DFA. "As a dairy cooperative and an industry, we have a responsibility to help nourish the communities we are a part of and this #GiveMilkMoney initiative aims to do just that."

As part of the effort to close the summer nutritional gap, DFA is bringing new meaning to social currency by donating one gallon of milk for every social post using #GiveMilkMoney. To bring the #GiveMilkMoney movement alive in DFA's hometown of Kansas City, custom milk money ATMs and a family friendly pop-up experience were located in the River Market in Kansas City, Mo. Traditionally seen as vehicles to receive, these customized ATMs were converted into the ultimate giving machines that allowed users to donate with their social currency and encourage their friends to donate through an automated tweet and retweet. After donating with their social currency, participants received a free bowl of milk and cereal to further enjoy the goodness of dairy.

World Milk Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food. It has been observed on June 1 each year since 2001. The day is intended to provide an opportunity to bring attention to activities that are connected with the dairy sector.

To join the #GiveMilkMoney movement and enable DFA to donate milk, simply post on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #GiveMilkMoney and DFA will donate up to 10,000 gallons of milk. For more information on how to help, visit, GiveMilkMoney.com

Dairy Farmers of America is a national, farmer-owned dairy cooperative focusing on quality, innovation and the future of family dairies. While supporting and serving more than 14,000 family farmers, DFA works with some of the world's largest food companies to develop ingredients that satisfy their customers' cravings while staying committed to social responsibility and ethical farming. For more information, please visit dfamilk.com .

