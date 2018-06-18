Daiya Foods CEO Terry Tierney to Retire

Tierney, 56, first joined Daiya as a director in 2011 and has been instrumental in the company's growth and success. Over the years, he helped the company grow beyond its legacy line of dairy-free, gluten-free and soy-free cheese alternatives to feature a wide range of premium plant-based foods that appeal to mainstream consumer audiences. Today, Daiya can be found in more than 25,000 stores throughout North America, as well as several international markets, including Australia, Hong Kong and the U.K.

Chairman of the Board of Directors William McHale voiced his support for Tierney over the years: "Thanks in large part to Terry's leadership and direction, Daiya has delighted consumers and graced tables with its line of great-tasting, plant-based foods for every part of the day. The company is on a strong path and we are poised to continue growing Daiya's portfolio from a position of strength," adds McHale. "We have a very talented team and solid infrastructure in place combined with a legacy of success that will continue to catapult the Daiya brand to new heights."

Founded in 2008, Daiya was among the early pioneers in developing delicious, plant-based cheese alternatives. The company was acquired by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., in July 2017, and recently in March announced the expansion of its corporate headquarters and production facility to accelerate innovation of its signature plant-based foods.

"I'm humbled by all the accomplishments that we share together at Daiya Foods. Over the last several years Daiya has made an important contribution to the plant-based food revolution and the passion of our team members to continue this mission enables me to step back to my singular role as a Director and continue to support the company in this journey. It has been a tremendous honor to have led the company through its incredible milestones," comments Tierney. "But this is no farewell—I'm now simply coming full circle. I started as a board member and will continue to assist the company in this important role."

Tierney's career in the natural, organic and conventional CPG industry spans more than 30 years, serving in previous roles as the president and CEO of MyChelle Dermaceuticals, a leading natural skin care company; president and CEO of Allegro Coffee, maker of premier specialty and organic coffee; chief marketing officer of Frontier Natural Brands, maker of Simply Organic and Aura Cacia; and founder, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Natural Foods. He began his career in marketing and brand management at Kraft Foods.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 out of a love for food and a commitment to healthy living. Today, as an industry leader and one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association, Daiya remains passionate about celebrating delicious food that is dairy, gluten and soy-free. Its line of premium plant-based foods, like Burritos, Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts, Greek Yogurt Alternatives, Pizzas, Cheezecakes, Cream Cheeze Style Spreads and wonderful cheese alternatives, including Blocks, Shreds, Slices and, are available in the dairy case and freezer aisle. Daiya also recently expanded its offerings to include shelf-stable products like its Cheezy Macs, Cheeze Sauces and Dairy-Free Dressings. Daiya's selection of deliciously plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers. Daiya's products are also available internationally in Australia, Sweden, Mexico, Hong Kong, and more. For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

