Daiya Foods Introduces New Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds for Foodservice Operators

New Shreds Utilize Daiya Oat Cream™ blend For a Dairy-Like Melt

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiya, the brand that cracked the code on dairy-free cheese, announced today the launch of their new Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds tailored specifically for foodservice operators. Leveraging the success of its new proprietary ingredient, Daiya Oat Cream™ blend, which was previously unveiled across retail in December of last year, these innovative shreds promise a dairy-like melt that browns just like cheese - perfect for foodservice operators and restaurateurs looking to level-up their plant-based offerings.



The key features of Daiya's new Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds for Foodservice include:

Daiya Oat Cream™ blend Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds

New & Improved Recipe : Crafted with Daiya Oat Cream™ blend, the shreds boast a perfected recipe designed for a complete melt, giving exceptional cheese coverage.

: Crafted with Daiya Oat Cream™ blend, the shreds boast a perfected recipe designed for a complete melt, giving exceptional cheese coverage. Dairy-like Melt and Browning : Daiya's Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds replicate the melting and browning characteristics of dairy cheese.

: Daiya's Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds replicate the melting and browning characteristics of dairy cheese. Delicious Balanced Flavor: With a delectably balanced cheesy flavor, these shreds elevate any dish, offering a delicious dairy-free alternative.

With a delectably balanced cheesy flavor, these shreds elevate any dish, offering a delicious dairy-free alternative. Easy 1:1 Substitution: Designed for convenience, Daiya's Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds can be seamlessly substituted for dairy cheese in a 1:1 ratio.

The demand for dairy-free options in the foodservice industry has been steadily increasing, driven by shifting consumer preferences towards plant-based alternatives when eating out. With an ever-growing number of individuals embracing dairy-free diets due to health, preference, and environmental reasons, offering high-quality dairy-free options has become imperative for foodservice operators to cater to diverse customer needs and preferences. Daiya's Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds address this demand by providing operators with a versatile and flavorful solution for both dairy-free and traditional cheese-loving customers alike.

"We're excited to introduce our new Dairy-Free Shreds to Foodservice operators, following our retail launch last year" said Melanie Domer, Chief Commercial Officer at Daiya, "We've seen plant-based menu penetration grow by 262%* in the last four years, and ultimately what diners expect when they order a dairy-free alternative is that cheesy, 'melts-like-dairy' experience. The demand for such a product is there, and we're delivering operators a solution that we believe bridges the gap between consumer expectations and dairy-free offerings."



Daiya will be showcasing its latest offerings at the upcoming International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, 19-21 March. Operators are invited to visit Daiya's booth at #2825 to experience firsthand the superior melt of Daiya's new Dairy-Free Cheese Shreds. In addition to this, Daiya will also play host to the first ever plant-based competition as part of the famous International Pizza Challenge. You can find out more here.



Daiya's Dairy-Free Shreds for foodservice are available in Mozzarella and Cheddar flavors from May 2024 in a 5lbs bag via major foodservice distributors. For further information on Daiya's innovative dairy-free offerings, including the recently reformulated retail products, please visit www.daiyafoods.com.

*Source: DATASSENTIALS, MenuTrends 2024, PENETRATION: Of all restaurants, % that offer plant based

About Daiya

Daiya Foods has been a pioneer of plant-based, delicious, dairy-free products since 2008. The company's growing line of premium, plant-based foods began with cheese formats including blocks, shreds, slices, sticks, cream cheese style spreads and cheese sauces. Daiya has since expanded with great success into cheese-forward foods like pizza, Mac & Cheese, and frozen cheesecake. Daiya products are available in the dairy and freezer aisles, and products like Mac & Cheese and salad dressings are in the shelf-stable section of most major grocery stores.

Delicious plant-based foods from Daiya are broadly available in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through e-commerce partnerships. Daiya's products can be found internationally in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, or follow us on Instagram and Tik Tok.

