Daiya is Searching for a Vice President of Melting (MVP)

The company will be searching for a candidate in 190 cities across the US as part of their Dairy-Free Dairy Tour

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Daiya's social media channels, the company is on the hunt for an honorary MVP (Vice President of Melting). In what might be the most exciting role yet, the MVP will be someone who is "committed to driving dairy-free cheese forward" and "dedicated to maximum melt."

Daiya Vice President of Melting

The remote role* comes with an impressive $20k cash payment and a year's supply of Daiya's newly formulated cheese made with Daiya Oat Cream™ blend , the company's latest cheesy innovation. Key responsibilities include perfecting the cheesiest of recipes, calculating a precise melt time and temperature, and collaborating with Daiya's innovation team. Recipe innovators, grilled cheese lovers, pizza enthusiasts, and all round self-proclaimed cheeseheads are encouraged to apply.

"To help us test our full cheese potential, we're thrilled to be kicking off our nationwide search for our first-ever Vice President of Melting - or MVP as we're calling it. We want to show people that our new cheese can achieve the same gooey, cheesy melt as dairy cheese," says Daiya Chief Marketing Officer, John Kelly. "With our new MVP, we'll develop new recipes and perfect the ultimate dairy-like cheese pull to entice cheese-loving consumers to try our products - regardless of dietary preferences."

The contest kicks off this week in Bentonville, a stop on Daiya's Dairy-Free Dairy tour, and continues through to December as the tour travels the country - including stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, and Dallas. Interested applicants should visit the tour and submit their own recipes using Daiya cheese products for consideration. Qualified cheese aficionados must be US residents and 18+ years.

Visit daiyafoods.com/en-ca/pages/dairy-free-dairy-tour for full contest Terms and Conditions, and to find the closest stop on the tour near you.

*Entrants should be aware this is an honorary role, as part of a nation-wide contest. The prize is not a job or offer of employment.

About Daiya

Daiya Foods has been a pioneer of delicious, dairy-free and plant-based products since 2008. The company's growing line of premium, dairy-free foods began with cheese formats including blocks, shreds, slices, sticks, cream cheese style spreads and cheese sauces. Daiya has since expanded with great success into cheese-forward foods like pizza, Mac & Cheese, and frozen cheesecake. Daiya products are available in the dairy and freezer aisles, and products like Mac & Cheese and salad dressings are in the shelf-stable section of most major grocery stores.

Delicious plant-based foods from Daiya are broadly available in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada, as well as through e-commerce partnerships. Daiya's products can be found internationally in Asia, Europe, and Latin America.

For more information about Daiya, please visit www.daiyafoods.com, or follow us on Instagram and Tik Tok.

SOURCE Daiya